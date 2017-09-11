« | Main | Eschaton: Unpaid Player Concussion Game »

Should-Read: Austin Clemens: Previewing tomorrow’s annual income and poverty report: "'Income and Poverty in the United States', on Tuesday... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/previewing-tomorrows-annual-income-and-poverty-report/

...results from the March edition of the Current Population Survey... contains an official estimate of inequality in the United States by the Census Bureau.... Figure 1 shows the historical trend line of the Census Bureau’s estimate of the percent of total income held by the top 5 percent of the population. The trend jumped in the early 1990s but has been relatively steady since then and currently shows the top 5 percent earning about 22 percent of all income. But this is a severe underestimate. Figure 1 also shows the estimates made in the Distributional National Accounts dataset constructed by the economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman. Their work, which incorporates far more accurate tax data and makes several other improvements on the Census estimate, shows that the income share of the top 5 percent has risen steadily and is now about 36 percent of all income.

It’s not only that official estimates get the overall level of inequality wrong. The trend of the Census estimates is also misleading, showing little change over the past two decades. As policymakers start to consider ways to reduce inequality in the United States, accurate measurement of the phenomenon is more important than ever. We can’t evaluate the efficacy of anti-inequality policy if our official measurements of inequality don’t reflect the correct level or trend.

The Distributional National Accounts estimates were constructed entirely from datasets that are produced by the U.S. government, so creating better measures is possible. Poor intra-agency data sharing is largely responsible for the current state of affairs...

Previewing tomorrow s annual income and poverty report Equitable Growth

September 11, 2017 at 05:56 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Definitely Worth Reading...

Recently...

Probably Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |