Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: Pay transparency is good for employees but can also benefit businesses: "The Trump administration announced this past week that it is halting the implementation of an Obama-era rule... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/pay-transparency-is-good-for-employees-but-can-also-benefit-businesses/
...that would have required U.S. employers with 100 or more employees to report salary and hours worked according to race, ethnicity, and gender across several job categories.... If you are being discriminated against in terms of pay, how do you know? The problem is that a lot of times you don’t. Pay secrecy is common in the United States, and about half of all workers—and 60 percent of private-sector workers—report that they are banned, either informally or formally, from discussing pay with their colleagues.... Pay secrecy... leads to more disengagement and decreased performance and may “ultimately do more harm to individual task performance […] than good,” according to Elena Gitter (neé Belogolovsky)... and Peter Bamberger...