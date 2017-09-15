Should-Read: Liz Hipple: Weekend reading: “labor markets and income” edition: "Tax reform is unlikely to benefit workers, argues Kimberly Clausing... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-labor-markets-and-income-edition/
...The release this week of the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual report on income and poverty underscores why better official measures of economic inequality are sorely needed, write Heather Boushey and Austin Clemens....Nick Bunker discusses a new working paper that examines the rise in price markups by companies in the United States as an indicator of increasing market power and the macroeconomic implications of that rise.... The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data on hiring, firing, and other labor market flows from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, better known as JOLTS.... Greg Leiserson shows how the tax rate on business-level capital income is much lower than the 35 percent statutory rate. In fact, the average effective marginal tax rate is only 8 percent under current law...