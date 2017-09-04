Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “One inequality measure to rule them all?” edition: "There is no single best measure of inequality, argues Austin Clemens... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-one-inequality-measure-to-rule-them-all-edition/
...Income, wealth and consumption all need to be considered together to get a full picture of inequality. As policymakers turn their attention to a potential reform of the U.S. tax code, there are renewed calls for reducing the mortgage interest tax deduction. Nisha Chikhale writes about new research on the impact of making such a deduction less generous. With significantly more debt than before the Great Recession, should the U.S. government be concerned about fiscal stimulus making the debt unsustainable? Not really, according to new research. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data on the labor market earlier this morning. Check out five key graphs from the report chosen by Equitable Growth staff...