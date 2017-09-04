Should-Read: Nicole Belle: Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread: "It is a sad statement on the state of cable news today that a smarter conversation on climate change can be had in Teen Vogue than on any one of the shows... http://crooksandliars.com/2017/09/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread
...There can be no more shortcuts to savings and profit as we invest in the skeletons that support our civilization. As we mourn for Houston, we must go beyond thoughts, prayers, and donations—which is not to say all of these are not necessary. But we must also insist on having a mind for future prevention. The nonsense political debate will continue to rage with regard to how much man is to blame in the undeniable trend toward climate change, but science guarantees us that the sort of extreme weather unfolding in Houston is our new normal, regardless of its root cause. Working toward adaptation through preparation is not a choice, but an inevitability. Our current approach is like sitting next to a sandcastle, pretending we had no idea it was going to get swept away—only the sandcastle is civilization, and we know damn well that the waves are coming in...