Ten Years and One Month Ago at Grasping Reality: August 4-7 2007

Worth Highlighting:
Woytinsky! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/woytinsky.html: Frivolous academic purchase of the month: W.S. and E.S. Woytinsky (1953), World Population and Production: Trends and Outlook and World Commerce and Government: Trends and Outlook_.... Maury Obsteld next door says: "Ah! Woytinsky!"... One thing that is very sad. The very last page of World Commerce and Government shows that this was a library copy: it was stamped due back into the library by Jan 13, 1956; Jan 19, 1956; Jun 11, 1956; Oct 1, 1959; Jun 11, 1973; Jul 29, 1983; Jun 01, 1992; Sep 1, 1992; Sep 1, 1995. Which library? Harvard's Littauer Library of Public Administration. This is the copy of World Commerce and Government that I checked out the summer after my first year of graduate school, and returned at the end of July 1983. Littauer Library has gotten rid of it, and I now have it. I hope it wasn't their only copy, but I don't remember seeing two...
Fear of Finance http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/fear-of-finance.html
Ezra Klein on Giuliani, the Press, and the Laffer Curve http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/ezra-klein-on-g.html: "Fed up with Rudy Giuliani's Laffer-baiting and with the 'uncritical stenography' of his journalistic enablers: Chris Cilizza, Michael Shear, Steven Braun, and Mike Glover..."
Hoover in China: Yet Another Note http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/hoover-in-china.html: "The reality was expressed at the time of the swindle by Britain's charge d'affaires in Beijing, Arthur Townley. With the help of a Yankee [Hoover], he said, an Anglo-Belgian gang had 'fleeced' the Chinese, and Moreing and associates had 'made pretty pile at their expense'..."
The Full Stack:
Twelve Links for 2007-08-08 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/links-for-200-4.html: Over five million children who lack health insurance coverage would be eligible for.... Jane Mayer... on the routinization of torture in CIA ‘black sites’.... Mesa Verde Peoples.... Jeane Kirkpatrick as the Only True Neocon.... Matthew Yglesias: Another classic "me or your lying eyes" moment as George W. Bush decides to contradicts Afghan President Hamid Karzai.... Second Indochina War (1960-75): 3,500,000. Cosma Shalizi: In Case You Were Feeling Too Cheerful.... National Security Intelligence.... Justinian's Flea.... The Reign of Kwangsu.... An Optical Solution For The Traveling Salesman Problem. Jay Rosen: Why Do We Suck? and Other Questions Political Journalists Asked Themselves at YearlyKos...
The Woosung-Shanghai Railway of 1876 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/the-woosung-sha.html
Impeach George W. Bush. Impeach Him Now http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/impeach-george-.html
Greg Clark's New Book: "A Farewell to Alms" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/greg-clarks-new.html: Greg Clark's new book may be right, may be wrong, but it is brilliant—the pre-industrial chapters may well be the best short treatment of the topic ever...
Duncan Black: The Securitization of Mortgages and Ronald Coase's Revenge http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/duncan-black-th.html
One Link for 2007-08-07 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/links-for-200-3.html
Signs of the Impending Apocalypse: http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/signs-of-the-im.html: "Downhill biking" is a sport in Vail, requiring special equipment and apparatus...
Places You Must See: Mesa Verde http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/places-you-must.html
A Historical Document: The Kaiping Mines: The Times of London, March 2, 1905, p. 9 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/a-historical-do.html
Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Ross Douthat Feels Compelled to Apologize for Not Being Ignorant Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/why-oh-why-cant.html
Bruce Bartlett on Bush v. Gore http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/bruce-bartlett-.html: The question left hanging is why an economic policy team that looked very good at the time to Bruce (and that looked good at the time to me) turned out to do so badly—and why the foreign-policy team turned out to do much, much worse...
Matthew Yglesias on Michael Ignatieff as Not-too-Bright Student http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/matthew-yglesia.html: The academics I know and respect don't make mistakes like those Michael Ignatieff attributes to an academic mode of thought: they don't believe that the ideas they play with are ultimately useless, and they desperately want to think thoughts that are true rather than thoughts that are false...
Fear of Finance II http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/fear-of-finan-1.html: "What is it that blocks effective entry and competition, exactly?..."
Links for 2007-08-05 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/links-for-200-2.html: Mesa Verde: People. Petroglyph Point Trail. John Cole: Saving Private Beauchamp. Charlie Stross: Experiments in Publishing. Shah Alam II. Muhammad Shah. List of Mughal emperors. 1 square mile = 640 acres. Schwartzberg Atlas: Digital South Asia Library. Abul Fazl: Ain-i-Akbari. James Fallows: China and the Smiley Curve.
Were They Mad? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/were-they-mad.html: The engineers... who drove I-70 through western Colorado...
Michael Scherer: http://www.whymichaelscherersucksthisweek.com: "Readers feel entitled to get just the information they want, in the form they want it. They feel entitled to talk back. Slowly but surely, we reporters are beginning to accept that readers do actually have this right..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/08/michael-scherer.html