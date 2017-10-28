« | Main | »

Another Question I Didn't Have Time to Ask Ask Alice Rivlin: Possibilities for Technocracy

Alice Rivlin

You said that technocracy was still possible because there was still substantial agreement on models—and as an example you pointed out that there used to be strong disagreements about monetary policy and whether policy should be made by a "rule", and now there isn't much of anybody who thinks so.

But there is now a 50/50 chance that the next Fed Reserve Chair will be John Taylor, who does believe in a rule—his rule, in spite of what I at least see as a total absence of any empirical or theoretical support for the claim that would produce good outcomes.

And we now have Kevin Hassett running the CEA. It was clear back in 1999 when he wrote Dow 36000 that he was not a normal economist. In Dow 36000 he replaced dividends with earnings in the Gordon stock valuation equation. He specified the equity return premium as a factor that lowers stock prices, rather than a force that lowers stock and raises safe bond prices. Both of these are analytical mistakes that a competent, honest economist would not make.

Leave to one side whether it is the "competent" or the "honest"—or both—that is at issue here. When Kevin Hassett was seeking support for his CEA bid, assurances were made that CEA estimates would continue to be in the range of near-consensus economic models, and that he understood our common and collective interest in building up the authority and credibility of competent technocratic institutions like CBO; the JCT, OTA, OMB, and CEA staff; TPC, Urban, and the CBPP.

Neither of these assurances have been kept.

Hassett's attacks on the professionalism of TPC are beyond the pale. And Hassett's estimates of the effects of corporate tax cuts are beyond the pale. Consensus estimates are that tax incidence goes about 25% to labor and about 75% to capital, with growth recapturing about 20% of the "static" revenue loss if the lost revenue were to be replaced by non-distortionary lump-sum taxes. A 200 billion dollar corporate tax cut would thus produce a 62.5 billion increase in wages.

Hassett's claim: 975 billion—15 times larger.

And remember the Heritage Foundation "model" of the 2011 Ryan Plan: that it would push the unemployment rate down to 2.8%.

So far, yes, the technocracy has held. But I am not confident that it will not break in the next decade. What can you tell to reassure me?

October 28, 2017 at 12:13 PM in Economics: Growth, Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

The Most-Recent Thirty

Definitely Worth Reading...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Probably Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |