Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads...

Ezra Klein: Graham-Cassidy could’ve been the GOP’s best Obamacare replacement: "Instead, Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy wrote the worst plan yet... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/20/16333384/graham-cassidy-obamacare-health-care
Jacob Levy: Black Liberty Matters: "'How is it that we hear the loudest yelps for liberty among the drivers of negroes?'... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/black-liberty-matters/
Matt Yglesias: The staggering hypocrisy of Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham: "Bill Cassidy... safe seat in Louisiana, could... have spent the past six months... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/9/19/16330094/cassidy-graham-hypocrisy
Joshua Gans: Danny Kahneman on AI versus Humans: "At our AI conference last week, Nobel Laureate Danny Kahneman was commenting on a paper by Colin Camerer: https://digitopoly.org/2017/09/22/kahneman-on-ai-versus-humans/
John Cole: Damn I Love The Jag and the Jet and the Mansion: "Graham/Cassidy... bad policy... will devastate many GOP states... hurt tens of millions... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/09/23/damn-i-love-the-jag-and-the-jet-and-the-mansion/
Some Fairly-Recent Links:
American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Hospital Association, Federation of American Hospitals, America’s Health Insurance Plans, and the BlueCross BlueShield Association: Regarding the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson legislation https://www.ahip.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Joint-statement-AMA-AAFP-AHA-FAH-AHIP-BCBSA-9.23.17.pdf
Quonset Point Capital L.P.: Unlocking Braden’s Potential: "• Braden R: 3 years old; • Loves trucks; • Favorite color: Red..." http://zoepiel.com/unlocking-bradens-potential.pdf
Caroline Freund: We Need to Talk About How Female Economists Are Treated: ""If economists are mostly men, women’s economic concerns get overlooked..." https://www.teenvogue.com/story/we-need-to-talk-about-how-female-economists-are-treated
Francis Wilkinson: Conservatives and the Rotten Smell of States' Rights: "CThe roots of the Graham-Cassidy bill are deep and poisonous..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-23/conservatives-and-the-rotten-smell-of-states-rights
Lee Drutman: Yes, the Republican Party has become pathological. But why?: "We’re not going to fix American democracy until we can explain why the GOP went crazy... the design flaws of American political institutions... winner-take-all single-member... districts... private money... presidentialist system..." https://www.vox.com/polyarchy/2017/9/22/16345194/republican-party-pathological