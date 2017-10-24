Live from Sexual Harassment Central: Could Wieseltier please change his statement? Could he not say the false: "I am ashamed to know that I made any of [the women with whom I worked] feel demeaned and disrespected"? Could he say, instead, the true: "I am ashamed that now the public knows that I gleefully and joyfully made women with whom I worked feel demeaned and disrespected—and violated"?
Hiring assholes is almost always a bad idea, Brookings Institution. Sir Isaiah would not be pleased:
Brookings: Leon Wieseltier: "Leon Wieseltier is the Isaiah Berlin Senior Fellow in Culture and Policy...
...jointly appointed in the Governance Studies and Foreign Policy programs. Wieseltier comes to Brookings following a long and distinguished career as a writer, editor, and social and political commentator.
Amanda Terkel: Leon Wieseltier’s New Magazine Is The Latest Casualty In Reckoning Over Bad Male Behavior: "Laurene Powell Jobs pulled out of her partnership with Leon Wieseltier...
..."Upon receiving information related to past inappropriate workplace conduct, Emerson Collective ended its business relationship with Leon Wieseltier, including a journal planned for publication under his editorial direction. The production and distribution of the journal has been suspended..." Emerson Collective said in a statement to HuffPost.
“For my offenses against some of my colleagues in the past I offer a shaken apology and ask for their forgiveness,” Wieseltier said in a statement to Politico, which first reported the news. “The women with whom I worked are smart and good people. I am ashamed to know that I made any of them feel demeaned and disrespected. I assure them that I will not waste this reckoning. And I am profoundly sorry to my extraordinary collaborators at the journal we began together that the misdeeds of my past have made it impossible to go forward,” he continued. “My gratitude to them is boundless.”...
Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, was friends with Wieseltier ― which makes her withdrawal all the more notable. Wieseltier helped Jobs and her organization, Emerson Collective, become more interested in investing in journalistic publications...