Live from the Kinsley, Hertzberg, Sullivan Self-Made Gehenna: Apropos of Leon Wieseltier, their role thereof, and their silence regarding their role:
If all they have to say is "I believed that giving Leon W a green light to rampage around the office hitting on women and delighting in making them sexually uncomfortable—and worse—was part of the tithe exacted in return for my salary and my platform, and with my platform, at least, I did a lot of good that I could not have done otherwise..." then they should at least say that!
If not, people will, as Millennials say: JUDGE them...
Dr. Faustus:
Mephistopheles: Why, this is hell, nor am I out of it.
Think'st thou that I, who saw the face of God
And tasted the eternal joys of heaven,
Am not tormented with ten thousand hells
In being deprived of everlasting bliss?...
Paradise Lost:
Lucifer: Me miserable! which way shall I fly
Infinite wrauth and infinite despair?
Which way I fly is Hell; myself am Hell;
And, in the lowest deep, a lower deep
Still threatening to devour me opens wide...