Note to Self: Where Does the Use of "Takers" as in "Makers and Takers" and "A Nation of Takers" Come From? : It appears to come from right-wing loon and goldbug Edmund Contoski:

Edmund Contoski (1997): Makers and Takers: How Wealth and Progress Are Made and How They Are Taken Away or Prevented: "Makers and Takers shows how the free market works--and why government intervention doesn't...

...It examines various forms of economic intervention (taxation, regulation, monetary policy) and their effects on consumer products and services, the health and lives of Americans, and the nation's economic well-being. The book also explores a broad range of environmental issues. Scientific subjects such as pollution, acid rain, and global warming are explained in clear, non technical language--including some surprising facts that discredit current government policies. Finally, the author explains the development of the original American system and how that system fostered an unprecedented society of "makers"--the greatest production of wealth and scientific advancement in history. He points out the subtle alterations in our political orientation that now favor the taking of wealth rather than the making of it. We have even taken it from our children and grandchildren in the form of a multi-trillion dollar national debt, which they are going to have to pay. Here is a book that explains what made America great, what went wrong, and what needs to be done for the future.

Edmund Contoski (2012): The Impending Monetary Revolution, the Dollar and Gold: "The crisis began in a small country, Greece...