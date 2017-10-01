Procrastination for October 1, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Pedro Nicolaci de Costa: Trump sees Fed chair nomination as a reality show: "Neil Dutta, head of US economics at the research firm RenaissanceMacro, had this to say about the possible appointment of Warsh... http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-fed-chair-nomination-a-reality-show-2017-9
- Nate Silver: The Media Needs To Stop Rationalizing President Trump’s Behavior: "San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz... it’s hard to see what possible political benefit Trump could get from criticizing Cruz... https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-media-needs-to-stop-rationalizing-president-trumps-behavior/
- Adam Jentleson: The Myth of Mitch McConnell, Political Super-Genius: Cynicism is the lifeblood of McConnell’s career... http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/09/28/myth-mitch-mcconnell-genius-master-senate-215656
- Henry Farrell: Chelsea Manning and Harvard : "Elmendorf describes... [what] I think is the only sustainable way for it to think about [fellowships]... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/09/18/chelsea-manning-and-harvard/
- Ricardo Hausmann: Making the Future Work for Us: "To pessimists, the introduction of... general-purpose technologies – including 3-D printing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things – threatens the demand for labor... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/technology-future-of-work-by-ricardo-hausmann-2017-09
- Maximillian Kasy: Quantitative Methods in Economics: "Part I: 1. Linear predictors and least squares fit..." https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/kasy/files/1126syllabuskasyfall2017.pdf
- Anton Howes: Why study Economic History?: "What is Economic History? It is about asking some of the biggest and most interesting questions imaginable... https://medium.com/@antonhowes/why-study-economic-history-ef747767be25
Interesting Reads:
- Tim Duy: Fed Poised To Downplay Weak Data: "One would think the Fed would be looking for a series of very strong job reports to justify a rate hike in December. But with Fed officials largely convinced that the soft inflation numbers are transitory, a middling jobs report would likely be sufficient to keep them on track, and even a weak report if they can attribute disappointing data to the busy hurricane season..." https://blogs.uoregon.edu/timduyfedwatch/2017/10/01/fed-poised-to-downplay-weak-data/
- Sean Illing: Fareed Zakaria on the most important lesson of the Trump presidency: "If this becomes the new norm, then we’re starting to look like Latin America 40 years ago..." https://www.vox.com/2017/9/14/16287506/fareed-zakaria-trump-presidency-lesson
- Thomas Fujiwara et al.: Tordesillas, Slavery and the Origins of Brazilian Inequality: "The number of slaves in 1872 is discontinuously higher in the Portuguese side... has led to higher income inequality of 0.103 points (Gini coefficient)..." http://www.tinbergen.nl/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Felipe-Caicedo-27-Sept.pdf
- Miles Kimball: Let's Set Half a Percent as the Standard for Statistical Significance: "Dan Benjamin... lead author on... 'Redefine Statistical Significance'.... Multiple hypothesis testing, P-hacking, and publication bias all reduce the credibility of evidence..." https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2017/7/25/lets-set-half-a-percent-as-the-standard-for-statistical-significance
- Alex Thompson and Ryan Grim: Kansas Won’t Expand Medicaid, Denying a Lifeline to Rural Hospitals and Patients https://theintercept.com/2017/10/01/kansas-wouldnt-expand-medicaid-denying-a-lifeline-to-rural-hospitals-and-patients/
- Matthew Yglesias: Puerto Rico is all our worst fears about Trump coming real: "A real crisis comes and Trump can’t handle it.... Trump’s instinct so far is to turn the island’s devastation into another front in culture war politics..." https://www.vox.com/2017/10/1/16390006/puerto-rico-trump
- Hallie Jo Gist: EXAMINING THE 'GOLDIN' RATIO: REPRESENTATION BY GENDER AND RACE OF UC BERKELEY ECON UNDERGRADUATES http://calwomenofecon.weebly.com/news_blog
- Jay Shambaugh et al.: Thirteen Facts about Wage Growth: "The U.S. economy has experienced long-term real wage stagnation and a persistent lack of economic progress for many workers..." http://www.hamiltonproject.org/assets/files/thirteen_facts_wage_growth.pdf
- Jared Bernstein: Tax roundup: Lies, lies, and more lies: "A rough typology of the lies upon which the sales job for the Republicans’ wasteful, regressive tax cut is based..." http://jaredbernsteinblog.com/tax-roundup-lies-lies-and-more-lies/
- Jared Bernstein: Real GDP's still growing at ~2% on trend http://jaredbernsteinblog.com/real-gdps-still-growing-at-2-on-trend/
- Nicola Twilley: A Field Farmed Only by Drones: "The Hands Free Hectare team envisions... farmers... programming their vehicles from a central mission control and using the time saved to focus on areas that need extra attention. “The actual driving of a tractor—I didn’t miss that at all', Abell said. 'And, by not spending all your time going in a straight line on auto-steer, it gives you more time to learn about your crop and hopefully manage it better.'..." https://www.newyorker.com/tech/elements/a-field-farmed-only-by-drones
