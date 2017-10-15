Procrastination for October 15, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- @delong @pseudoerasmus @leahboustan: On Twitter: What high skilled jobs did the domestication of the horse eliminate?: "@leah_boustan: @pseudoerasmus @de1ong To me, robot has connotation of 'artificial intelligence' so CNC would be robot-like but assembly line would not be...
- Geoffrey Pulham (2013): Why Are We Still Waiting for Natural Language Processing?: "Try typing this, or any question with roughly the same meaning, into the Google search box... http://www.chronicle.com/blogs/linguafranca/2013/05/09/natural-language-processing/
- Luigi Iovino and Dmitriy Sergeyev: Quantitative Easing without Rational Expectations : "We study the effects of risky assets purchases financed by issuance of riskless debt by the government (quantitative easing) in a model without rational expectations...
- Bruce Bartlett: I helped create the GOP tax myth. Trump is wrong: Tax cuts don’t equal growth: "Even if they had released a complete plan — not just the woefully incomplete nine-page outline released Wednesday...
- Paul Krugman: Lies, Lies, Lies, Lies, Lies, Lies, Lies, Lies, Lies, Lies: "Modern conservatives have been lying about taxes pretty much from the beginning of their movement...
- Simon Wren-Lewis: How Neoliberals weaponise the concept of an ideal market: "I would tend to suggest...
- Martin Wolf: A political shadow looms over the world economy: "Optimism about the global economy is tempered by fears of populism...
- Ben Bernanke: Monetary Policy in a New Era: "Outside of making a stronger case for proactive fiscal policies, there are two broad possibilities...
- Bridget Ansel: Weekend reading, “racial health disparities, wealth inequality, and labor market tightness” edition: "Equitable Growth released three new working papers...
- Olivier Blanchard and Lawrence Summers: Rethinking macro stabilization Back to the future: "Lessons from past crises...
- Paul Krugman (2015): QE Truthers: "Everyone knows about the infamous open letter warning Ben Bernanke not to engage in quantitative easing...
- Tim Duy: Fed Is Ignoring Actual Inflation Data: "Policy makers may be relying on the wrong model as they push for a December rate hike...
- Nick Bunker: Just how tight is the U.S. labor market?: "From the end of the 1991 recession until the second quarter of 2017, the prime employment rate explains about 80 percent of the variation in nominal wage growth...
Interesting Reads:
- Karen Weese: Behavioral economics has a plan to fight poverty—and it's all about redesigning the "cockpit": "'Scarcity'... changes the way we think. We get tunnel vision, able to focus only on the present problem—the thing we lack—in a kind of fire-fighting mode, leaving us with less bandwidth for everything else..."
- David Anderson: CSR won’t be paid: "I’ve been working with Charles Gaba, Louise Norris, Andrew Sprung and a few others trying to inventory how states are allowing insurers to deal with the uncertainty of whether or not Cost Sharing Reduction (CSR) payments would be made.... This is a living document that we will be modifying as we learn more..."
- Walter Frick: The Real Reason Superstar Firms Are Pulling Ahead: "Superstars... IT per se... combine it with other intangibles, like good management, well-known brands, or intellectual property..."
- Carola Binder: Rethinking Macroeconomic Policy IV
- Sean Illing: 20 of America's top political scientists gathered to discuss our democracy. They're scared: "If current trends continue for another 20 or 30 years, democracy will be toast..."
- Ted Bergstrom (1986): Soldiers of Fortune: "This paper repairs what I think is a major flaw in standard general equilibrium theory, which assumes away the nonconvexity of preferences that follows from the discreteness of occupational choice..."
- John Scalzi: My Annual Unsolicited Endorsement of WordPress, 2017 Edition
- Nancy LeTourneau: How Trump Is Sabotaging the Republican Tax Cut Plan: "The White House... proposed... eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes.... On whether or not this item is negotiable or if the president is re-thinking it, so far we’ve heard: yes, no, yes, no. Got that? The White House position on this is as clear as mud..."
- Steve M.: I FOUND IT -- THE ABSOLUTE WORST HARVEY WEINSTEIN TAKE: "Conservatives... choose to portray themselves as weak, terrified, relentlessly persecuted omega males..."
- Mark Thoma: Economist's View: Rethinking Macroeconomic Policy: "There is a conference on Rethinking Macroeconomic Policy 'coordinated by Olivier Blanchard... and Lawrence H. Summers...' taking place today and tomorrow (wanted to go, but couldn't)..."
- Frank Levy: Comments on Frey and Osborne’s “The Future of Employment”: "The authors’ understanding of computer technology appears to be average for economists (= poor for computer scientists). By my personal guess, they are overestimating what current technology can do..."
- Tim Jost: Trump Executive Order Expands Opportunities For Healthier People To Exit ACA
- Josh Barro: Republicans don't understand why Trump tax plan hits middle class: "Abolishing personal exemptions is a revenue-raising option that hits middle-income families unusually hard..."
- Corey Robin: Triumph of the Shill
And Over Here:
- Live from the North Bay Inferno: 2017 STATEWIDE FIRE MAP
- Live from the Laugher Curve: Bill Easterly: ON TWITTER: @BILL_EASTERLY: "The Laffer Curve napkin is mathematically incoherent: why is the x variable on the y-axis? Why is 100% at the origin?..."
- Live from the Warming Earth: Hurricanes in Ireland?
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Paul Krugman: ON TWITTER: WHY ARE JEWS MORE LIBERAL?: "Why are Jews more liberal than expected given income? Because unless stupid, they know where illiberalism leads..."
- Live from the Northern California Inferno: Star Wars Saga CGI, or Oakland?
