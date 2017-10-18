Procrastination for October 18, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Issi Romem: Paying For Dirt: Where Have Home Values Detached From Construction Costs?: "In the expensive U.S. coastal metros, home prices have detached from construction costs...
- Melissa S. Kearney: How Should Governments Address Inequality?: "Putting Piketty Into Practice...
- Ben Thompson: Netflix’s Earnings, Netflix’s Price Raise, Additional Netflix Notes: "Netflix has a completely orthogonal strategy: content is only valuable if it is evergreen...
- CPPC: Senator Amy Klobuchar: Drug Price Bills Will Likely Advance As Amendments to Larger Bills: "Senator Klobuchar began with... 1 out of 4 Americans have either cut their prescription drugs in half...
- Ryan Hagemann: The Coming Age of Genetic Modification: "Shoukhrat Mitalipov and a team of researchers at Oregon Health and Science University announced they had successfully altered human embryos with a mutation of the MYBPC3 gene...
- Raymond Fisman, Keith Gladston, Ilyana Kuziemko, and Suresh Naidu: Do Americans want to tax capital? Evidence from online surveys: "We provide, to our knowledge, the first investigation of individuals’ preferences over jointly taxing income and wealth...
- Simon Wren-Lewis: The lesson monetary policy needs to learn: "The main problem with monetary policy...
- Darrick Hamilton: Post-racial rhetoric, racial health disparities, and health disparity consequences of stigma, stress, and racism: "High achieving black Americans... still exhibit large health disparities...
- Should Not Read: THE WHITE HOUSE: Office of the Press Secretary: Embargoed For Release Until 5:00 a.m. EDT, October 16, 2017: ON-THE-RECORD PRESS CALL BY COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS CHAIRMAN KEVIN HASSETT ON UPCOMING CEA REPORT
- Larry Summers: Hassett’s flawed analysis of the Trump tax plan: "Kevin Hassett... accuses me of an ad-hominem attack...
- What were they thinking of, signing this? Wasn't Kevin Hassett's behavior since 100% predictable? Letter in Support of the Nomination of Kevin Hassett to be Chairman of the Council of Economic…: "Alan J. Auerbach... Martin N. Baily... Dean Baker...
- CPPC: Victory in California! Drug Price Transparency Bill Becomes Law: "California Governor Jerry Brown signed SB 17, a drug price transparency bill, into law...
- Carolyn Sissoko: On the Value of an “Aggressive” Academic Culture [Updated]: "This morning’s procrastination included a few tweets and blogposts on the 'women in economics' debate, and the twist the discussion is taking concerns me... https://syntheticassets.wordpress.com/2017/09/11/on-the-value-of-an-aggressive-academic-culture/
- Jay Shambaugh et al.: Thirteen Facts About Wage Growth: "Economic and policy changes are both important for the division of economic gains... http://www.hamiltonproject.org/assets/files/thirteen_facts_wage_growth.pdf
- Danny Quah: When Open Societies Fail: "Why is Wikipedia mostly OK, but so many comments at the end of newspaper articles make you weep for humanity’s future – when both are open for everyone to write?...
- David Anderson: State Approaches to Handling CSR Uncertainty for 2018 Premiums – Balloon Juice: "The 2018 ACA Marketplace that begins on November 1, 2017...
- Paul Krugman: Subsidies, Spite, and Supply Chains: "I’ve been fairly complacent about NAFTA’s fate...
Interesting Reads:
- Joseph E. Stiglitz, Dean Baker and Arjun Jayadev: Intellectual Property for the Twenty-First-Century Economy: "Developing countries are increasingly pushing back against the intellectual property regime foisted on them by the advanced economies over the last 30 years. They are right to do so, because what matters is not only the production of knowledge, but also that it is used in ways that put the health and wellbeing of people ahead of corporate profits..."
- Martin Wolf: Why climate change puts the poorest most at risk: "IMF data show low-income nations suffer from events for which they bear no blame..."
- Jim O'Neill: What’s Really at Stake at the CCP Congress? by Jim O'Neill - Project Syndicate: "Whenever the Chinese Communist Party holds its quinquennial National Congress, pundits revel in speculating about the behind-the-scenes political dynamics driving what is invariably a carefully choreographed event. But they should really be focusing on whether China's leaders will signal continuity or change regarding the country's economic and trade policies..."
- David Anderson: Morning thoughts on Alexander-Murray: "I would vote for this bill if I were in the Senate..."
- Edward Luce: Donald Trump’s poisoning of global trade: "The suspicion is that the president never wanted to make deals in the first place..."
- Shawn Donnan: Bitter differences over Nafta break into the open: "Bitter differences over how to update the North American Free Trade Agreement have broken into the open, as Donald Trump’s trade tsar accused Canada and Mexico of resisting the need for major change and warned US companies they would need to make sacrifices..."
- Gene Sperling: Expand the EITC to Include Childless Workers - The Atlantic: "The Earned Income Tax Credit is one of the country’s most effective anti-poverty policies, but it mostly leaves out a huge segment of workers: those without children..."
- Richard Sutch: The One Percent across Two Centuries: A Replication of Thomas Piketty's Data on the Concentration of Wealth in the United States: "Piketty's data for the top 1 percent of the distribution for the nineteenth century (1810–1910) are also unreliable. They are based on a single mid-century observation that provides no guidance about the antebellum trend and only tenuous information about the trend in inequality during the Gilded Age..."
- Should-Read: Political Institutions, Economic Liberty, and the Great Divergence: "Max Weber proposed that politically autonomous cities were 'critical to Europe's economic rise...
- Matt Yglesias: The Bullshitter-in-Chief: "Donald Trump’s disregard for the truth is something more sinister than ordinary lying..."
- Jane Gravelle (2011):
- Tim Duy: Is The Fed Setting Itself Up To Fail In The Next Recession?: "The Federal Reserve remains committed to a December rate hike, persistent low inflation not withstanding.... The main risk... is that the US economy enters the next recession with diminished inflation expectations, which could further hobble central bankers already facing the prospect of returning to the effective lower bound in the next cycle..."
- Liz Mair: Trump’s Big Bet—That Republican Voters Like Him More Than Their Party or Congress: "The president loathes his Republican ‘partners’ in the House and the Senate, and doesn’t much mind how unpopular he is so long as he remains more popular than them...."
- Mike Monteiro: One person’s history of Twitter, from beginning to end: "When Donald Trump tweets us into war, the bombs don’t fall inside Twitter. When Donald Trump tweets us out of the social contract, citizens who’ve never used the service are left to suffer. What happens when the thing that might save you is also the thing that might destroy the world? What do you do? Where does your responsibility lie? Twitter set out to change the world. It did."
- John Podesta: Trump’s tax-cuts pitch takes disdain for evidence to a new level - The Washington Post
- Gary Westfahl: The Joke Is on Us: The Two Careers of Robert A. Heinlein
- David Anderson: Misunderstanding the No CSR World – Balloon Juice: "At least forty states have taken steps to protect all on-Exchange buyers from CSR costs in 2018... Bronze and Gold plans are significantly cheaper for subsidized buyers..."
And Over Here:
Perhaps Worth Looking at...