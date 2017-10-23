Procrastination for October 23, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Paul Krugman: Some Misleading Geometry on Corporate Taxes (Wonkish): "There’s a fairly simple geometric way to see where the optimistic view that cutting corporate taxes is great for wages comes from...
- Jason Furman: Wage Increases Under the Unified Framework: Some talk lately of Ramsey models and their implications for wage increases under the Unified Framework (warning: irrelevant nerdy thread)...
- Martin Wolf: Zombie ideas about Brexit that refuse to die: "As Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, has rightly noted, the initial impact of Brexit will be 'deglobalisation'...
- Sandy Black: U.S. pattern looks very different. Suggests institutions matter and potential role for policy: "New book including my work with @dwschanz on female labor force participation...
- Tim Duy: Incoming Data Supportive of December rate Hike: "If we ignore inflation, then nothing is really standing in the way of a rate hike in December...
- Noah Smith: Taylor and His Rule Are Not What the Fed Needsg: "How much should the Fed worry about inflation versus unemployment?...
- Ryan Avent: How should recessions be fought when interest rates are low?: "ONE day... bad news will blow in... a new recession will begin...
- The Spectator Index on Twitter: "Total wealth of Forbes 400 list
- Zeynep Tufekci: On Twitter: "Facebook and Google helped them better target fear-mongering videos: "Facebook and Google helped them better target fear-mongering videos showing 'France and Germany overrun by sharia law'—to get the ad money...
- Greg Leiserson: The Unified Framework is a proposal for two new wasteful tax expenditures: "Unified Framework’s core proposal: preferential rates for business income...
Interesting Reads:
- Max Roser and Stefan Thewissen: The US lags far behind its peers on “inclusive” economic growth: "Our data shows that inequality isn’t an inevitable byproduct of globalization and technological change..."
- Geoffrey Hinton: What is wrong with convolutional neural nets?
- Kimberly Clausing and Edward Kleinbard: Trump’s economists say a corporate tax cut will raise wages by $4,000. It doesn’t add up: "The UK cut corporate rates and wages still dropped..."
- Mark Dincecco: State Capacity and Economic Development: Present and Past
- Jorge Morales Meoqui: Ricardo's Numerical Example Versus Ricardian Trade Model: A Comparison of Two Distinct Notions of Comparative Advantage
- Michael Chui, James Manyika, and Mehdi Miremadi: Where machines could replace humans--and where they can’t (yet)
- Andrew Gelman: Beyond "power pose": Using replication failures and a better understanding of data collection and analysis to do better science
- Dani Rodrik (1994):
And Over Here:
