Procrastination for October 5, 2017...

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Politics in the Way of Progress: Live Over at Project Syndicate http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/politics-in-the-way-of-progress-live-over-at-project-syndicate/
- Brink Lindsey and the Road to Utopia http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/brink-lindsey-and-the-road-to-utopia/
- Elizabeth Munnich and Abigail Wozniak: What explains the rising share of U.S. men in registered nursing?: "This paper documents four decades of increasing participation in registered nursing among US men and explores reasons for this change... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/rising-share-men-nursing/
- Nick Bunker: Old companies may be slowing down the U.S. economyh: "Titan Alon and David Berger... Robert Dent... and Benjamin Pugsley... labor productivity of firms over their lifecycles... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/old-companies-may-be-slowing-down-the-u-s-economy/
- Karl Smith: Just Say No To Kevin Warsh: "Apparently Kevin Warsh is in a dead heat with Janet Yellen for Fed Chair. I tried to articulate just how bad this is but the whole thing has me shrill... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/notes/just-say-no-kevin-warsh/
- Victor Chernozhukov et al.: Announcement of new Economics (econ) archive: "An Economics section of the scientific repository arXiv is opening this month... https://arxiv.org/help/econ/announcement
- James Pethokoukis: Why can't the GOP come up with any serious ideas?: "This is proving to be a monumental week in the 163-year history of the Republican Party. And so far, it isn’t going very well... http://www.aei.org/publication/why-cant-the-gop-come-up-with-any-serious-ideas/
- Jong-Wha Lee: South Korea’s Looming Crisis: "More problematic, however, are South Korea’s low labor-market efficiency and weak institutions... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/south-korea-nuclear-threat-economic-crisis-by-lee-jong-wha-2017-10
- Tyler Cowen: The Fed Needs a Savvy Politician as Its Chair: "The next time major economic volatility comes around, Fed decisions will be scrutinized and politicized like never before... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-10-05/the-fed-needs-a-savvy-politician-as-its-chair
- Alice Wu: Labor Lunch: Gender Stereotyping Academia: Evidence from Economics Job Market Rumors Forum: "Thursday, October 05, 2017 | 12-1 p.m. | 648 Evans Hall... http://events.berkeley.edu/index.php/calendar/sn/econ.html?event_ID=111181 https://www.dropbox.com/s/k4i8900wgwn0gcr/Wu_EJMR_paper_09_2017.pdf?dl=0
- Ben Thompson: Google’s Search for the Sweet Spot: "What was most striking... was Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s opening... https://stratechery.com/2017/googles-search-for-the-sweet-spot/
- Paul Krugman: Shifts Get Real: Understanding the GOP's Policy Quagmire: "There are crucial links between the health care faceplant and the bad news (for the GOP) on taxes — links both causal and... cultural... https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/09/30/shifts-get-real-understanding-the-gops-policy-quagmire/?_r=0
- Cosma Shalizi (1994): Review of: John E. Roemer, A Future for Socialism: "What to do the week after the Revolution has always been a poser for socialists... http://bactra.org/reviews/future-for-socialism/
- Peter Suderman: There isn't a political home for people on the right who care about policy: "A recurring theme of 2017 is how frustrated right of center folks who care about policy are with Republicans... https://twitter.com/petersuderman/status/913488456067747840
- MIT: Computer Science, Economics, and Data Science (Course 6-14): "Required Subjects: Mathematics: 18.06 Linear Algebra... http://catalog.mit.edu/degree-charts/computer-science-economics-data-science-course-6-14/
- Karl Smith: THE BIG SIX'S TAX REFORM FRAMEWORK: THE GOOD AND THE BAD: "For individual taxpayers, we see a meaningful effort to curb and slowly eliminate the myriad of deductions and loopholes that plague the tax code... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/big-sixs-tax-reform-framework-good-bad/
- Michael Geruso and Timothy Layton: Selection in Health Insurance Markets and Its Policy Remedies: "We begin by outlining some important but often misunderstood differences between two types of conceptual frameworks... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23876
Interesting Reads:
- Mark Gertler: Rethinking the Power of Forward Guidance: Lessons from Japan: "I sketch a model meant to capture the challenge of reflation in Japan.... As Kuroda (2016) emphasizes, for an economy without a history of inflation being anchored by a target, individuals need direct evidence that the central bank is capable of moving inflation to target..." http://www.imes.boj.or.jp/research/papers/english/17-E-08.pdf
- Pseudoeresmus: Labour repression & the Indo-Japanese divergence https://pseudoerasmus.com/2017/10/02/ijd/
- Nancy LeTourneau: How Mitch McConnell Paved the Way For Trump http://washingtonmonthly.com/2017/10/03/how-mitch-mcconnell-paved-the-way-for-trump/
- David Autor: Polanyi's Paradox and the Shape of Employment Growth https://economics.mit.edu/files/9835
- Robin Harding: Japanese business conditions strongest in a decade, Tankan shows: "Evidence of improved corporate fortunes boosts Abe in election race with Koike..." https://www.ft.com/content/65cfc8f6-a707-11e7-ab55-27219df83c97
- Neel Kashkari: My Take on Inflation: "FOMC policy over the past few years has likely led to falling inflation expectations and somewhat slower job growth, wage growth and inflation. Why did the FOMC remove accommodation during this time?..." https://medium.com/@neelkashkari/my-take-on-inflation-578aa5b6dc14
- Alfred Noyes (1906): The Highwayman https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Highwayman_(poem). Was this really written so late as 1906?
And Over Here:
