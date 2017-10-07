Procrastination for October 7, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Bridget Ansel: Weekend Reading: “occupational segregation” edition: "Even as income inequality spiraled over the past fifty years, America’s child-poverty rate was cut in half...
- Equitable Growth: Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: September 2017 Report Edition: "The prime employment rate hit a new high for this expansion, rising to 78.9 percent in September...
- Joan Williams: Equitable Growth in Conversation: "Elites have what are called entrepreneurial networks—wide circles of acquaintances that are often national, or even global... http://equitablegrowth.org/in-conversation/equitable-growth-in-conversation-joan-williams/
- Randall Morck and Bernard Yeung: East Asian Financial and Economic Development: "Japan, an isolated, backward country in the 1860s, industrialized rapidly to become a major industrial power by the 1930s... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23845
- Annette Alstadsæter, Niels Johannesen, and Gabriel Zucman: : "The equivalent of 10% of [annual] world GDP is held in tax havens globally...
- Olivier Blanchard and Lawrence H. Summers: Rethinking Macroeconomic Policy: "The Peterson Institute will hold a conference on 'Rethinking Macroeconomic Policy'...
- Paul Krugman: The Transfer Problem and Tax Incidence: "I’ve spent three decades pointing out the fallacy of the doctrine of immaculate transfer...
- Peter Leyden: California Is the Future/span>: "Ground Zero: San Francisco...
- In-Koo Cho and Kenneth Kasa: Model Averaging and Persistent Disagreement: "Two agents construct models of an endogenous price process...
- Bob Margo: The integration of economic history into economics: "Many have noticed this long-term integration of economic history into economics...
- Peter Leyden et al.: Future of Work http://reinvent.net/events/event/future-of-work-kickoff-event/ | http://reinvent.net/events/event/future-of-work-kickoff-event-23-panel/ | http://reinvent.net/events/event/future-of-work-kickoff-event-33-panel-2-qa/ | http://reinvent.net/events/event/future-of-work-kickoff-event-44-breakout-sessions-conclusion/: "I'm Pete Leydon, and I am the founder of Reinvent...
Interesting Reads:
- Tim Dickinson: Jerry Brown's California Dream: "The governor has created a climate-resistant, economically supercharged state – is this the blueprint for a more progressive America?..."
- Zach Beauchamp: “Toxic on a day-to-day level”: how Trump is mismanaging the White House: "Rex Tillerson’s 'moron' comment exposes a rot at the heart of the Trump administration.... 'This administration is toxic and dysfunctional', says Paul Musgrave, a political scientist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. 'The weak link is Trump himself'..." https://www.vox.com/world/2017/10/5/16401488/donald-trump-management-white-house
- Ezra Klein: 4 political scientists are tracking whether Trump is damaging American democracy: "So far, the story of Trump’s presidency is dysfunction, not authoritarianism..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/10/5/16414338/trump-democracy-authoritarianism
- Paul Krugman: The Transfer Problem and Tax Incidence: "Openness... makes a lot less difference to tax incidence than people seem to think.... If you’re trying to assess the effects of tax policies over the next decade, a closed-economy analysis is probably closer to the truth than one that assumes instant equalization of returns across nations..." https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/10/05/the-transfer-problem-and-tax-incidence-insanely-wonkish/?smid=tw-share&_r=0
- Jake VanderPlas: Frequentism and Bayesianism: A Practical Introduction http://jakevdp.github.io/blog/2014/03/11/frequentism-and-bayesianism-a-practical-intro/
- Ceci Rouse: Interviewed by Lisa Barrow
- Ramesh Ponnuru: Trump Needs a Nimble Fed Chair, Not a Hawk or a Dove: "Kevin Warsh is always looking for inflation. Can he do what it takes to fight a recession?..."
And Over Here:
- (Early) Monday John Cochrane "Arithmetic Is for Losers" Resmackdown
- Memories of the Eastern Front: War on the Rocks: THE MOTHERLAND CALLS: THE BATTLE OF STALINGRAD, 75 YEARS LATER: "In September, Stalin sent General Vasily Chuikov to take command of the embattled survivors of the 62nd Army..."
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: THE BIGGER ISSUE: "Is over the past several decades..."
- Weekend Reading: Noah Smith, Also, Misses the Old John Cochrane, and Wonders Where He Went: Health-Care Blogging Edition
- For the Weekend: Stephen Vincent Benet: The Devil and Daniel Webster VI
- Weekend Viewing: Bradley A. Hansen: A Do It Yourself Video Course on Modern Economic Growth
- Should-Read: Highly recommended: Walter Jon Williams: QUILLIFER: "Sir Basil gaped at me, then laughed..."
