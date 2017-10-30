Should-Read: Iris Marechal: Weekend reading: the “fiscal highlights” edition: "Rex Nutting argues that the Trump-Ryan plan will actually encourage more corporate offshore tax avoidance...
...Larry Summers says the numbers don’t add up and other economists, including Jason Furman, pointed to the extreme optimism of the White House’s projections.... Richard Sutch has completed a review of Piketty’s evidence that he says shows Piketty’s data on 19th century wealth in America is unreliable.... The American Dream seems to have come to an end. Nowadays, only 50 percent of U.S. children will do better, economically speaking, compared to their parents. Stanford University’s Raj Chetty argues that chances of succeeding vary widely between zip codes and that’s why solutions to economic mobility have to be local....
Both the House and the Senate have now passed budgets that make tax reform possible. As Republican talked about a tax abatements on repatriated foreign income, Martin Sandbu argues that companies’ foreign profits are actually not trapped offshore. A recent working paper released by Amanda Bayer and David Wilcox addresses the unequal economic education distribution among U.S. college graduates...