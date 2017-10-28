« Another Question I Didn't Have Time to Ask Ask Alice Rivlin: Possibilities for Technocracy | Main | Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads... »

Should-Read: Kim Clausing gets one wrong. Greg Mankiw—I leave Casey Mulligan to one side, for I will not call him an "economist"—does not say that "it is possible for a 1 dollar reduction in corporate taxes to result in a more than 1 dollar increase in wages". He says, instead: in a model in which the U.S. is a small open economy, in which all corporate profits are a return to capital investment (rather than some of them being rents, returns to bearing risk, or market power), in which the revenue lost is made up by other taxes that do not cause economic distortions, then at least the "static" assessment is that a one dollar reduction in corporate taxes generates a 1/(1-t) dollar increase in wages.

Now since the U.S. is not a small open economy, since a substantial share of corporate profits are not returns to corporate investment, since steps to rebalance the public fisc will induce other economic distortions, and since misinterprets what a "static" assessment is (or—more likely, I think—made an algebraic error), he in fact does not say that it is conceptually possible that "cutting [U.S.] corporate taxes [would] raise workers' incomes". Nevertheless, he leaves himself open to Clausing's thumbnail as a summary:

Kim Clausing: Would Cutting [U.S.] Corporate Taxes Raise Workers' Incomes?: "Overall, it is difficult to document a relationship between lower corporate taxes and higher wages...

...Some... including Jason Furman, Lawrence Summers, and Paul Krugman, found it implausible to argue that for every dollar of corporate tax cut, workers wages would rise by at least $2.50, and perhaps as much as $5.50, as implied by the CEA's report. Other economists have argued that it is possible for a $1 reduction in corporate taxes to result in a more than $1 increase in wages (see for instance Casey Mulligan and Greg Mankiw), but even most of those economists do not back the wildly optimistic numbers of the CEA report.

Some cross-country analyses report a pattern between higher corporate taxes and lower wages, but these studies have some important limitations; I have found no empirical evidence in my own research to support the idea that countries with higher corporate tax rates have lower wages...

October 28, 2017 at 12:16 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

The Most-Recent Thirty

Definitely Worth Reading...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Probably Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |