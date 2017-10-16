Should-Read: What were they thinking of, signing this? Wasn't Kevin Hassett's behavior since 100% predictable?
Letter in Support of the Nomination of Kevin Hassett to be Chairman of the Council of Economic…: "Alan J. Auerbach... Martin N. Baily... Dean Baker...
...Robert J. Barro... Ben S. Bernanke... Jared Bernstein... Alan S. Blinder... Michael J. Boskin... Arthur C. Brooks... John H. Cochrane... Karen Dynan... Janice Eberly... Douglas W. Elmendorf... Martin S. Feldstein... Jason Furman... William G. Gale... Ted Gayer... Austan D. Goolsbee... Alan Greenspan... Robert E. Hall... Douglas J. Holtz-Eakin... R. Glenn Hubbard... Randall S. Kroszner... Alan B. Krueger... Edward P. Lazear... Lawrence Lindsey... N. Gregory Mankiw... Donald B. Marron... Peter R. Orszag... Adam S. Posen... James Michael Poterba... Christina D. Romer... Harvey S. Rosen... Cecilia Elena Rouse... Jay C. Shambaugh... Robert J. Shapiro... Betsey Stevenson... James H. Stock... Michael R. Strain... Phillip Swagel... John B. Taylor... Laura D. Tyson... Justin Wolfers... Mark M. Zandi...