Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted
With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.
Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!
Comment of the Day: Joe B: Six Faces of Right-Wing Chain-Forging Economist James Buchanan...: "It seems to me that you need to provide some concrete examples of being "struck by the contrast". Where in the text, exactly, do Farrell and Teles bend over backward to be fair to Buchanan and unfair to MacLean?..."
Fair question...
Let's look at: Henry Farrell and Steven Teles: When Politics Drives Scholarship...
Let's go to paragraph six, in its entirety:
Actually, few academics lie to their donors. For one thing, it's wrong to lie. For another, lying to your donors is an easy way to get a reputation as, well, a liar—and with a community that you very much want to trust your bona fides. To claim that Buchanan simply did not mean what he wrote to Darden and Koch is definitely leaning far over backwards. Correspondence with donors is no more inherently problematic than any other evidence.
Farrell and Teles's claim at the top of the paragraph—that "MacLean... has a tin ear for how libertarians and public choice economists actually think and argue..." is, I think, more complicated to evaluate. I want to say: yes... and no. MacLean cites, as evidence of continuity between neoconfederacy—hell, pre-confederacy—and public choice, this:
Alexander Tabarrok and Tyler Cowen: The Public Choice Theory of John C. Calhoun: "'Who will join me in offering to make a small contribution to the Texas Nationalist Party? Or to the Nantucket Separatists?' James Buchanan [1987, 274]...
I believe that Farrell and Teles would say that MacLean miscites The Public Choice Theory of John C. Calhoun—that it is an explanation of Calhoun's "valid and interesting contributions" about how to use quasi-unanimity—"concurrent majorities"—to keep a stable majority from "oppressing" a stable minority, rather than a declaration of allegiance to the white supremicist cause, rather than a genuine declaration of intellectual allegiance and filialship.
The article does not contain the words "Black", "African", or "African-American" anywhere. It contains the word "slavery" in three places:
"The Jackson presidency, in particular, marked a turning point... a massive increase in Presidential power as illustrated by the Mayville Road veto...and Jackson's war against the Second Bank of the United States. Calhoun observed these events in conjunction with increases in government spending, employees, revenues raised through the tariff, a press funded and operated by the newly formed political parties. This growth in federal power would have been enough to disquiet Calhoun, but in addition Calhoun saw that the North and South were becoming increasingly separated over the issue of slavery..."
"A shift in political power to the large and rapidly growing North and an increasing feeling in the North that compromise over slavery was impossible. The Civil War would not have surprised Calhoun..."
"Calhoun furnishes only weak ethical foundations for his advocacy of the concurrent majority.... This lack of ethical foundations shows up in Calhoun's defense of slavery, which continues to hurt his reputation and draw attention from his more valid and interesting contributions. A modern revision of Calhounian political theory should consider a more consistent ethical base..."
I read this piece as Tyler and Alex engaged in epater le bourgeoisie. But the dog-whistle is definitely there: the vibe is definitely one of southern white oppression of Blacks much less important than the federal government as a threat to the property and liberty of southerners. This vibe is a standard part of how "libertarians and public choice economists actually think and argue". Is MacLean's the tin ear in hearing it? Or are Farrell and Teles's ears tin in failing to hear it? In paragraph 7 Farrell and Teles write that "MacLean’s account lacks what Clifford Geertz recognized as the essential cultural background to understand what a statement or document means in context". But too much "contextualization" leads to a study of fish that makes no mention of the water in which they swim.
On to paragraphs 8 and 9!:
Are Farrell and Teles seriously claiming that, to an upper-class white pro-segregation (or, perhaps, anti-"involuntary"-integration) Virginian of the 1950s, a key part of one's "individual liberty" was the liberty to oppress African-Americans? Remember: in this decade Rand Paul claimed that he would have voted against the 1964 Civil Right Act because of its "pubic acommodation" title:
It's not a slender reed.
As I have said a number of times: I think MacLean gets a lot wrong. But to claim that "individual liberty" for Buchanan in the 1950s did not include at its core the right to do what you wanted with your property, and that the right to do what you wanted with your property included at its core the right to exclude Blacks from your lunch counter—well, as I said, hermeneutics of suspicion toward MacLean, hermeneutics of charity toward Buchanan.
