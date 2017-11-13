« Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads... | Main

Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: Monday Smackdown: Oh Dear!: "I object to another word in the sentence—'only'"...

...I will modify it to answer your objection: "The only place that we can do [thought] experiments is in dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) models." The assertion is that all models are general equilibrium models.

Now back when I was a student, general equilibrium models were Walrasian models with price taking agents. Perfect competition was one of the assumptions. That's what the phrase meant. Now the equilibrium which is general is Nash equilibrium. Imperfect competition is a standard assumption. The triumph of imperfect competition was the Eichenbaum, Cristiano and Evans model and it was a triumph because it meant that people who worked next to great lakes had admitted that people who worked nearer to the Atlantic Ocean were more nearly correct.

But nothing has ever supported the argument that anything is gained by assuming the world is in Nash equilbrium. There are two problems. By itself the assumption of Nash equilibrium implies nothing at all—it can't impose discipline on our theory. Only if you require plausible assumptions about tastes and technology does it imply anything. Yet, standard models have confessedly implausible assumptions. It is argued that it is necessary to assume Nash equilibrium to impose discipline but fine to assume things which are absurd and contradicted by micro data. The arguments are opposite. Not only is it impossible for them both to be true, it is impossible for both to be false.

Longer rant here: http://rjwaldmann.blogspot.it/2012/03/modern-macroeconomic-methodology-modern.html

The history of efforts to base macro on Nash equilibrium is, as our host Brad notes, what one would expect from a fundamentally misguided research project. With great effort you can make the new improved models behave like the old models. Once this is achieved, nothing at all has been gained. The hope might be that once the model is fiddled to fit 10 aspects of old Keynesian models (now considered stylized facts not proper good economic DSGE models) then it will fit the 11th. This is what happens in a nondegenerative reasearch program. But consistently, the new high brow high tech DSGE models require one fiddle factor for every moment of the data they match. This is what happens when one's approach is worthless and one's core assumptions are false.

Also, all macroeconomists I know agree with all of this.

November 13, 2017 at 06:13 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

The Most-Recent Thirty

Definitely Worth Reading...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Probably Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |