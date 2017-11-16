Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted
With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.
Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!
The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...
"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong
"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden
"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma
"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden
"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong
"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner
"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787
Comment of the Day: Six Faces of Right-Wing Chain-Forging Economist James Buchanan...: It's by, well, me:
What seems to me a very strange comment on Twitter from Henry Farrell https://twitter.com/henryfarrell/status/931227926779047937, who appears to deny that he (and Steve Teles) bend over backwards to be "fair" to Buchanan, while providing no such charity to McLean:
But I read this as a strange denial—indeed, as an explicit admission that they bend over backward to be "fair" to Buchanan—in a way that I think winds up being unfair to their readers. I think this largely because I do not see McLean as making "very strong claims". I read this as, essentially, what I said: a hermeneutic of immense charity towards Buchanan; a hermeneutic of immense suspicion against McLean. As I said, I think Will Wilkinson gets it right:
My response:
Like I said: a hermaneutic of enormous charity directed in favor Buchanan; a hermeneutic of enormous suspicion directed against McLean.
"If you make very strong claims, you had better have good evidence". The claim that an upper class mid-20thC white southerner looks to protect the Southern way of life against the civil rights movement is not a "very strong" claim: it is the default assumption of everyone.
"Masterminding Pinochet's constitution"; the claim that Mt. Pelerin circles were deeply, deeply committed toward making the Pinochet regime a success, and that they had frequent discussions among themselves and Chileans about how to turn the admittedly regrettable excesses into a proper Lykourgan moment is not something anybody has ever denied. That Friedman and Buchanan hoped to get their ideas into the government of the Chicago Boys is not a "very strong claim", but obvious.
And as for "being the sinister intellectual Svengali behind the rise of the anti-democratic right", I always assumed that Buchanan was trying to use the Kochtopus to fund both public choice and the rollback of the New Deal", there I think McLean oversteps. Buchanan was not as pro-democracy as Friedman, but not as anti-democratic as Hayek and company. The unanimity-beyond-the-veil-of-ignorance assumption did exercise a definite pull, at least after he gave up seeing Massive Resistance as a useful ally.
It's interesting: the breach of academic standards that drives me batshit in this whole thing is Buchanan's promise to Darden that only "'Manchester' liberals who emphasize individual freedom as the central feature of the good society" and "Western conservatives who emphasize the importance of Western traditions in preserving the good social order" need apply for his patronage and mentorship. This used to drive Mancur Olson absolutely batshit too.
That seems to me that is worth making a stink about: we certainly do not operate that way here at the B.
November 16, 2017 at 06:22 PM
