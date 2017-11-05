Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads...

Jason Furman: @jasonfurman on Twitter: "THREAD. New results from Penn-Wharton Budget Model show wage effects of corporate tax changes...
Tim Alberta: John Boehner Unchained: "After railing against the defund strategy, however, Boehner surveyed his conference and realized...
Library/CTL: Making Textbooks and Course Readers Affordable: "Panel Discussion | October 27 | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Wurster Hall, Environmental Design Library Atrium...
Dani Rodrik: Growth Without Industrialization?: "FLow-income African countries can sustain moderate rates of productivity growth into the future, on the back of steady improvements in human capital and governance...
Kim Clausing: Would Cutting [U.S.] Corporate Taxes Raise Workers' Incomes?: "Overall, it is difficult to document a relationship between lower corporate taxes and higher wages...
Zeynep Tufekci: On Twitter: "Facebook and Google helped them better target fear-mongering videos: "Facebook and Google helped them better target fear-mongering videos showing 'France and Germany overrun by sharia law'—to get the ad money...
Austin Clemens: Here’s why you should interpret GDP growth estimates skeptically: "No single number can really tell us much of anything about our immensely complicated $19 trillion economy...
Iris Marechal: Weekend reading: the “fiscal highlights” edition: "Rex Nutting argues that the Trump-Ryan plan will actually encourage more corporate offshore tax avoidance...
Will Wilkinson: Public Policy after Utopia: "That all our evidence about how social systems actually work comes from formerly or presently existing systems is a huge problem for anyone committed to a radically revisionary ideal of the morally best society...
Bridget Ansel: The gender gap in economics has ramifications far beyond the ivory tower: "The lack of women in economics—and their segregation into certain subfields—boast ramifications beyond individual women’s careers...
Some Fairly-Recent Links:
- Jeet Heer: The Old New Republic & Gender: Some notes
- Cameron Joseph: Once More Unto The Breach! Romney Eyes Senate Run To Fill Anti-Trump Void
- FT: Xi Jinping and China’s global ambitions: Under President Xi, who consolidated his power at this week’s Congress, China is showing a new confidence globally in its cultural, economic and diplomatic model. But how ‘soft’ is its ‘soft power’? Here’s the best of our comment and analysis..."
- Michael Hansen and Diana Quintero: Teacher diversity gaps hit close to home for nearly everyone
- David Schleicher: Stuck! The Law and Economics of Residential Stagnation
- Zeynep Tufekci: We're building a dystopia just to make people click on ads: "The same algorithms companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon use to get you to click on ads are also used to organize your access to political and social information. And the machines aren't even the real threat. What we need to understand is how the powerful might use AI to control us -- and what we can do in response..."
Must-Reads:
Should-Reads:
Links:
- **Noah Smith: Japan Goes With Another Round of Abenomics - Bloomberg: "And why not? The economy hasn't been this good since the 1980s..."
- Matthew Yglesias (2010): Wieseltier vs Sullivan