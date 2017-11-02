Live from the MCP Bunker: The Epicurean Dealmaker writes:
@EpicureanDeal: TED on Twitter: "If it can happen at NPR, it can happen anywhere, folks...
...NPR’s senior management was aware of multiple harassment complaints by women against its top newsroom executive during the past two years but took no action to remove him from his job until news reports about his conduct appeared on Tuesday...
The number of these assholes stuns me. But I guess that is exactly the point. As a straight white male I was never a target. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I apologize for my gender, ladies.
@delong: Past time for zero tolerance? "If you think you might have seen something, say something". Like: "How big a dick are/is you/he being?"?
@EpicureanDeal: Completely agree. If only—selfishly—for self preservation, if not for moral rectitude...
Well then: On the Net of a Million Lies, one story cannot mean very much at all. But three independent stories from seriously pissed-off women rises to the level of clear and convincing evidence.
In the past 24 hours, I have heard stories about:
- Don Hazen
- China Mieville
If you have heard stories about either of these two also, drop me a private email at brad.delong@gmail.com...