Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: I had always thought that Alwaleed bin Talal was the public face of forces inside Saudi Arabia that were too strong not to be conciliated. I wonder if MBS is going to back down, if he is going to be constantly looking behind to see who is coming for him, or if I have misread the situation:
Paul Murphy: A Saudi purge list: "– Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding///
...– Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, minister of the National Guard
– Prince Turki bin Abdullah, former governor of Riyadh province
– Khalid al-Tuwaijri, former chief of the Royal Court
– Adel Fakeih, Minister of Economy and Planning
– Ibrahim al-Assaf, former finance minister
– Abdullah al-Sultan, commander of the Saudi navy
– Bakr bin Laden, chairman of Saudi Binladin Group
– Mohammad al-Tobaishi, former head of protocol at the Royal Court
– Amr al-Dabbagh, former governor of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority
– Alwaleed al-Ibrahim, owner of television network MBC
– Khalid al-Mulheim, former director-general at Saudi Arabian Airlines
– Saoud al-Daweesh , former chief executive of Saudi Telecom
– Prince Turki bin Nasser, former head of the Presidency of Meteorology and Environment
– Prince Fahad bin Abdullah bin Mohammad al-Saud, former deputy defence minister
– Saleh Kamel, businessman
– Mohammad al-Amoudi, businessman...