Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: This is what Trump would be doing if he thought he could get away with it...
A correspondent writes:
Wow. Can you imagine being told you are a "lower status" purge victim and so you get held in the "Courtyard by Marriot"?
Vivian Nereim: A Second Saudi Hotel Is Mysteriously Booked Up After Crackdown: "Perhaps the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton isn’t big enough to house all the well-heeled suspects being round up in Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption purge...
...Days after guests were booted out of the Ritz in a move apparently taken to turn the palatial compound into a makeshift prison, word came that the Courtyard by Marriott was undergoing a similar transformation. A receptionist at the hotel, which is located just across the street from the Ritz, said it had also been fully booked by “local higher authorities,” stoking speculation that the list of detainees was growing....
Since Sunday, the Ritz has been shut tight.... Travel agents were told... clients’ existing reservations had been canceled because... [of] government use. Marriott, which operates the Ritz in addition to the Courtyard by Marriott, declined to comment, citing guest privacy....
The Courtyard by Marriott is less opulent and isn’t quite the gathering place that the Ritz is. Its rooms, which can run to as much as 540 dollars a night, are booked solid through the end of December. At the Ritz, where the most palatial suite can go for 5,300 dollars a night, every room has now been gobbled up through the end of January...