Must-Read: Matthew Yglesias: If the GOP tax plan is so good, why do they lie so much about it?: "Democratic programs may or may not be... good idea[s], [but] the bills they write that they say will expand the provision of social services in the United States really do expand the provision of social services...

The Republicans Are Huge Liars

...Not so... with the Republican plan.... Trump ran on promising a middle-class tax cut.... At the beginning of the month, Trump was on the same page, saying.... Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made an unambiguous promise that there would be “no absolute tax cut for the upper class”.... Trump went so far as to phone up a group of Senate Democrats to tell them, “My accountant called me and said, 'You're going to get killed in this bill.’” This is all a bunch of lies.... Rather than own up to the reversal and defend it on the merits, Trump’s team is now engaging in bizarre deflections....

A telling thing about the cavalcade of lies Republicans are telling about taxes is the party can’t quite get its story straight as to what the policy agenda even is here. They are telling deficit hawks that the bill is fiscally responsible... revenue-neutral in the long term. They're telling others that... PAYGO... will be suspended, and the bill won’t really lead to the automatic cuts in Medicare and other programs that, by law, will result from its passage. They’re telling some people the middle-class tax hikes written into the Senate bill will never be enacted... the opposite of what they’re telling deficit hawks. So then some Republicans are telling some deficit hawks that the follow-up to the tax bill will be a return to entitlement reform....

The good news—if you’re inclined to see it as good news—is that Trump is a huge liar, so you can always hope it’s someone other than you who’s going to get betrayed...

November 20, 2017 at 09:32 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Comments

