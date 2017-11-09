« | Main | »

Should-Read: Ezra Klein: Donald Trump: America’s pathetic autocrat: "Is this, then, the case for optimism? That we have installed a would-be autocrat in the White House...

...but luckily he is too limited to achieve his goals, too distractible to pursue his ends? If so, it is a damning kind of comfort.... The president of the United States is openly musing about his desire to use the power of the state to punish his enemies and we react with a shrug; we comfort ourselves with his incompetence. What if Trump were focused, disciplined, capable? What if his ends were the same but his means were changed? What if he worked assiduously to build relationships with the intelligence agencies, the military, and congressional leaders? What if he let illiberalism drive his actions even as he carefully chose his words? What if he was able to build a well-staffed executive branch where talented loyalists worked daily to achieve his goals?

Remember that Trump, for all his flaws and failures, has nevertheless marshaled a powerful machine behind his worst instincts. Much of the American right has eagerly followed him into the breach and is even now pushing him to go further. The conservative media has responded to the Russia investigation by trying to persuade itself, and its followers, that it is Trump’s enemies who should be investigated, that the special prosecutor must step down. Congressional Republicans are trying to build Trump’s case, or at least be seen trying to build Trump’s case, even as they block efforts to peer into Trump’s finances or protect Robert Mueller’s investigation. And amid all this, 31 percent of Americans continue to say that Trump has both the temperament and the personality required by the presidency.

It is worth considering the possibility that there are ways in which we got lucky with Trump—illiberalism comes in many forms, and some are much more compelling, effective, and persistent than he is. And we are vulnerable to them. If nothing else, we have proven that...

November 09, 2017 at 09:27 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

