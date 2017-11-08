Should-Read: I understand that Gerry Baker would probably fire Eli Stokols if he said what he thinks—which is that Trump does not know enough about either the House or the Senate tax strike cut for idle rich people bill to be "wedded" to it or for it to be "fully backed" by him or for him to be able to judge whether it would or would not be "fully popular". The lead should be: "Once again, President Trump disheartened both his aides and his audience by making it very clear that whatever briefings he was given had not sunk in at all..."

And I do not think it is good for Eli Stokols in the long run for him to trade his reputation for cash by not having that be the proper lead:

Eli Stokols: Trump Says Democrats Will Like Senate Tax Plan More Than House Version: "President Donald Trump moved to assuage centrist Democratic senators’ concerns about the House Republican tax overhaul by telling them the Senate version will be more to their liking...