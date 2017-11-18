Should-Read: Jason Fruman: On Twitter: "Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha...": "It is hard to know where to start on Treasury's comments on their analysis of dynamic scoring...
...But a few points.... "[Treasury] had published research... spur enough economic growth to offset the deficits..." No it has not. The two reports I am aware of contradict this claim—not producing needed growth even for more radical, paid for plans. https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/tax-policy/Documents/Report-Summary-Dynamic-Analysis-2006.pdf https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/tax-policy/Documents/Report-Improve-Competitiveness-2007.pdf. "Treasury will be releasing information on how the tax plan does under various growth rates." Do they think we're idiots? You can already get that from OMB and CBO. https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/whitehouse.gov/files/omb/budget/fy2018/ap_2_assumptions.pdf https://www.cbo.gov/sites/default/files/115th-congress-2017-2018/reports/52370-breakout-appendixb_0.pdf. "Mnuchin has worked with the Council of Economic Advisers on growth projections." I love CEA, but they do not have anything resembling the sophistication of models that the Treasury career staff have—which is why Treasury career staff have done this dynamic analysis in the past. "We support transparency". HahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaHahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaHahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaHahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.