Should-Read: Krystal Ball and Ro Khanna: Lessons for Democrats after Virginia election and how tech can help: "Given modern communications technology, there’s no reason why good jobs in the new economy should be sequestered in a few hubs...
...The greatest challenge to shared prosperity may well be psychological.... Krystal recently accompanied Richard Ojeda... from West Virginia, to Ro’s district for a fundraising event. In a room full of tech leaders, executives and entrepreneurs, Richard said something simple but powerful: “You know, we have smart people in West Virginia too.”... All of us need to do a better job harnessing the work ethic and sense of pride that is present in communities across America and empowering those communities to shape their own economic destiny. To borrow a Silicon Valley phrase, we need distributed networks for jobs.
Unless we integrate every community back into our national economy, we will not succeed in keeping this whole project we call America stitched together. And unless the Democratic Party offers a plan for economic opportunity for twenty-first century jobs in places left behind, we will not earn a governing majority...