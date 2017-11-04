Should-Read: Sam Bell: Why Yellen Was Not Reappointed: "Trump deserves blame for not reappointing Yellen but more a story about the GOP...
...Hensarling, Mulvaney, Shelby, Pence, WSJ ed board, etc: a trend that started during @benbernanke tenure. includes (at times) "moderates" like Bob Corker plus intellectuals like John Taylor. I would (generously) characterize it as a belief that the Federal Reserve's cure was worse than the disease (bad recession). That is why you hear a lot-most recently from Plosser-that it is premature to evaluate Yellen's record.
Whenever the next bad thing happens in the economy they are going to blame it on Bernanke/Yellen and their "excesses" during the recovery. There is just too much ink spilled on that argument... and in too apocalyptic of tones to let it go, even at this late date.
So she won't be Fed Chair, but you will continue to hear about Janet Yellen (and Ben Bernanke) for years to come. The GOP won't let its 'response worse than crisis' analysis go, and that is why Yellen is gone...