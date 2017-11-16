« | Main | »

Should-Read: The point, though, of being a party of cultural grievance-mongers catering to symbolic and social recognition ethno-sectarian demands is that one can also, on the side as it were, enrich plutocrats. As Lyndon Johnson said in Bill Moyers's hearing: "If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you..." This has been going on since the 1890s... hell, the 1870s... hell, the 1810s. It used to be the business model of the Royalist wing of the Southern Democratic Party. Now it is the business model of the Republican Party. The interesting thing is that they do not seem able to execute it very well:

Matthew Yglesias: Republicans should admit to themselves they mostly don’t want big change: "It’s a cranky old person party, not a policy visionary party...

...Republicans are mostly a party of cultural grievance-mongers, not ambitious legislators. That’s why Donald Trump is their president. That’s why they don’t seem to notice or care that Paul Ryan is a total fraud. They’d be a lot happier if they just owned it. At the end of the day, mostly adhering the policy status quo while catering to the symbolic and social recognition demands of the ethno-sectarian majority is a perfectly plausible approach to the problems of party politics. One could even call it conservatism....

...The Dodd-Frank Model: Republicans spent five or six years swearing up and down to anyone who listened that the post-crisis financial regulation law Democrats passed was strangling the economy... promised over and over again to repeal it... [and] usher in some unspecified new utopia in which bailouts would never happen and the grand awesomeness of the free market would fix everything. After the election, there were even a couple of months’ worth of talking about maybe trying to find a way to actually do that stuff.... But then... they just quietly gave up.... The economy is not, in fact, being strangled by Dodd-Frank, so Republicans have stopped pretending that it’s being strangled by Dodd-Frank....

Rather than repeatedly beating their heads against the wall over this problem, they just quietly let it drop.... And the GOP has worked itself into a similarly happy place on Medicare, abandoning Paul Ryan’s fanatical vision of privatizing.... For a party whose electoral base is now cranky old white people who are mad about the kids these days, it’s a perfectly reasonable solution. And the sooner Republicans own up to it, the happier everyone will be.

November 16, 2017 at 05:22 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

The Most-Recent Thirty

Definitely Worth Reading...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Probably Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |