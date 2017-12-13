« | Main | Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads... »

An Appeal to the Kansas Congressional Delegation: Jerry Moran, Pat Roberts, Roger Marshall, Lynn Jenkins, Kevin Yoder, and Ron Estes

Brownbackistan

Live from the Roasterie: Nothing has happened to Kansas since the start of 2011 like the tech boom of the late 1990s, which Kansas shared in and which pushed its share of national employment up (before returning to normal), or the housing boom of the mid 2000s, which Kansas did not share in and which pushed its share of national employment down (before returning to normal). The only important things to happen to Kansas since the start of 2011 has been Brownbackism and the conversion of Kansas into Brownbackistan. And now one out of seventeen jobs that one would expect to see in Kansas today is simply gone.

That is a huge negative impact for a state government to have on prosperity and growth.

And now the Republican Party wants to lead the rest of America down that same road: pass-through tax preferences, major revenue cuts followed by cuts in public services and investment, the works. Others who have not been paying attention might have some excuse for overlooking the fact that historical and recent experience tells us that this policy mix is bad for the economy. You do not. You have seen it already. You owe it to your Kansas constituents who have a rather grim policy mismanagement experience to relate. You owe it to your fellow Republicans to warn them of what you know will be the likely consequences of what they are doing. You owe it to your country not to bash its economy.

I want to especially appeal to you, Representative Kevin Yoder: you represent District 3. District 3 is the most prosperous district of Kansas. It contains many people like those who were, back in the day, the base and core constituency of Ronald Reagan: the hard-working and lucky entrepreneurial and enterprising upper middle class. Since long before Reagan's candidacy was a gleam in anybody's eye, making sure that policies were tuned to advance their interests was always one of the major goals of American legislatin' for Republicans. The belief was that nurturing entrepreneurship and enterprise was of overwhelming importance for the prosperity of all.

Kansas Congressional Districts

But the upper middle class of your district is not a beneficiary of the current tax "reform" bill. They are easy to target by cutting back their state-and-local tax deductions. They are well off, so you can raise a lot of money by targeting them to keep the overall cost of your tax "reform" lower than it would otherwise be. And since Citizens United, you don't need their contributions: the plutocrats' contributions are much easier and lucrative ducks to hunt. And they are not footsoldier activists: poorer and scared people to whom America has not been as generous and who blame people of different skin color and different ancestral places of origin are much easier to mobilize. So this group, Reagan's core constituency, people who have been more loyal to the Republican Party than any others, are being hung out to dry.

And they are your people too, Kevin. You are not a plutocrat: you think like the enterprising and entrepreneurial upper-middle class; you are part of the enterprising and entrepreneurial upper middle class. Why turn your back on them?

Do you think that they won't notice what you are doing? Have you given up hope of ever returning to Kansas, and decided that your future is as a K-Street or a Beltway bandit? What are you doing, Kevin?

December 13, 2017 at 08:27 PM in Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted |

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Definitely Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

Probably Worth Reading...

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

The Most-Recent Thirty

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |