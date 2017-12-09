« Weekend Reading: "Nor Trust in Wodan / Walhall's High Drighten..." | Main | Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads... »

Comment of the Day: But, alas, I think Robert Waldmann has the completely wrong. Draw the graph, Robert! What areas on what graphs does Greg's calculation correspond to? Please tell me!: Robert Waldmann: DeLong & Krugman vs Mankiw and Mulligan III: "Just click the links...

...I finally understand that Brad too is asking a very similarly odd question. The only difference is that Brad considers a tax on capital (tau)k not on capital income (t)f'(k)k. This makes the difference...

No, I do not think that it does.

What does Mankiw think the pretax rate of profit is in the short run after you cut the tax rate from t0 by Δt? The pretax rate of profit was initially:

$ \frac{r}{(1-t_{0})} $

and total pretax income from capital was initally:

$ \frac{k_{0}r}{(1-t_{0})} $

and total government revenue was initially:

$ T_{0} = \frac{t_{0}k_{0}r}{(1-t_{0})} $

As I see it, Mankiw maintains, when calculating the tax revenue loss, that, after the tax cut, the pretax rate of profit is still:

$ \frac{r}{(1-t_{0})} $

So that the amount of revenue collected is:

$ T - ΔT = \frac{(t_{0}-Δt)k_{0}r}{(1-t_{0})} $

and the change in revenue is:

$ ΔT = \frac{Δt(k_{0})r}{(1-t_{0})} $

But, as I see it, Mankiw also maintains, when calculating the wage gain, that, after the tax cut, the pretax rate of profit is:

$ \frac{r}{(1-t_{0}+Δt)} $

so that there is an extra cash flow ΔC per unit of capital arising from the reduced pretax cost of renting capital equal to:

$ ΔC = \frac{r}{(1-t_{0})} - \frac{r}{(1-t_{0}+Δt)} $

$ ΔC = \frac{1-t_{0}+Δt - 1+t_{0}}{(1-t_{0})(1-t_{0}+Δt)} $

$ ΔC = \frac{Δt}{(1-t_{0})(1-t_{0}+Δt)} $

The total extra cash flow available to pay higher wage is then that times the initial capital stock:

$ Δw = \frac{k_{0}Δt}{(1-t_{0})(1-t_{0}+Δt)} $

Δw is not equal to ΔT: there is the extra factor in Δw of:

$ \frac{1}{1-t_{0} (+Δt)} $

But this factor does not arise because of the difference between a tax on capital and capital income. It, rather, arises because Mankiw has calculated:

  • the tax loss assuming that the pretax rate of profit is not immediately impacted by the tax cut,

  • the cash flow available to pay wages assuming that the pretax rate of profit is immediately impacted by the tax cut.

What if he assumed in making both calculations that the pretax rate of profit did not fall? Then the calculation of the tax revenue loss would be correct. But with no decline in the pretax rate of profit, there is no extra cash flow to pay wages, and so the ratio of wage gain to tax revenue loss is zero.

What if he assumed in making both calculations that the pretax rate of profit did fall to:

$ \frac{r}{(1-t_{0}+Δt)} $

?

Then the calculation of the wage gain is correct, but your calculation of the tax revenue loss is in error. Tax revenue falls both because the government is levying a lower rate on pretax profits, and because pretax profits are now lower.

In the long run, as k expands to k(0)+Δk, the ratio is greater than one of course—but production function parameters do not drop out...

Mankiw

December 09, 2017 at 05:26 PM in Science: Cognitive, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted |

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Definitely Worth Reading...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

Probably Worth Reading...

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

The Most-Recent Thirty

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |