...The third, and to my mind the most interesting part, contains de Gennes's views on science education in France (dismal), and what should be done to improve it (lots):

When I welcome a freshman class at our Institute of Physics and Chemistry, I insist on concepts that most math majors are not at all familiar with.... This 'reeducation' phase takes a minimum of two years. I am constantly astounded by how little common sense recently degreed engineers have...

If de Gennes is to be believed, it is perfectly possible to obtain a physics degree in France having only the barest acquaintance with the inside of a laboratory, and no idea of how to do simple quantitative estimates or even Fermi problems—but be letter-perfect in the properties of self-adjoint matrices. (His story of a Polytechnic graduate who, when faced with a perfectly straight-forward back-of-the-envelope problem, was reduced to crying, "But, sir, what Hamiltonian should I diagonalize?" is one I will use on my own students.)

De Gennes blames the lingering influence of Auguste Comte, and, much more plausibly, the excessive importance of entrance examinations (which test, essentially, math), the conservatism and insularity of academic departments, especially at universities, and the unwillingness of French students (particularly those who have gotten into the better schools) to exert themselves or sully their hands. Prior to reading Fragile Objects, I hadn't thought that it was possible to do much worse at teaching than American physics departments; I am happy to see I was wrong...