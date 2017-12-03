Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads...

Paul Krugman: The Transfer Problem and Tax Incidence: "These days, what passes for policymaking in America manages to be simultaneously farcical and sinister, and the evil-clown aspects extend into the oddest places...
Brink Lindsey and Steven Teles: The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Enrich Themselves, Slow Down Growth, and Increase Inequality: "For years, America has been plagued by slow economic growth and increasing inequality...
Mark Koyama: Could Rome Have Had an Industrial Revolution?: "First... those... think... market expansion is sufficient for sustained economic growth...
Martin Wolf: A Republican tax plan built for plutocrats: "How does a political party dedicated to the material interests of the top 0.1 per cent of the income distribution win and hold power in a universal suffrage democracy?...
Paul Krugman (2009): The Obama Gaps: "The bottom line is that the Obama plan is unlikely to close more than half of the looming output gap, and could easily end up doing less than a third of the job...
Stan Collender: GOP Tax Bill Is The End Of All Economic Sanity In Washington: "The GOP tax bill will increase the federal deficit by $2 trillion or more over the next decade (the official estimates of $1.5 trillion hide the real amount with a witches' brew of gimmicks and outright lies)...
Greg Leiserson: The Tax Foundation’s score of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: "First, the Tax Foundation appears to incorrectly model the interaction between federal and state corporate income taxes...
Martin Sandbu: Who should govern the euro?: "I have long argued against further centralisation of fiscal and structural policies, and proposed that some autonomy should instead be returned to the national level...
Justin Wolfers: @justinwolfers on Twitter: "The University of Chicago surveyed 42 leading economists and found exactly one who believes the Republican claim that their tax bill will grow the economy. http://www.igmchicago.org/surveys/tax-reform-2"
Ned Phelps: Nothing Natural About the Natural Rate of Unemployment: "A compelling hypothesis is that workers, shaken by the 2008 financial crisis and the deep recession that resulted...
- Adam Serwer: The Nationalist's Delusion: "Trump’s supporters backed a time-honored American political tradition, disavowing racism while promising to enact a broad agenda of discrimination..."
- Rudyard Kipling: The Janeites
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Austerity and mortality: "You would think that a combination of the data and these studies would prompt the government to at least investigate what is happening, but they have so far done nothing. Perhaps they know what the result of any investigation would be..."
- Paul De Grauwe and Yuemei Ji: Behavioural economics is also useful in macroeconomics
- Matt Townsend, Jenny Surane, Emma Orr and Christopher Cannon: America’s ‘Retail Apocalypse’ Is Really Just Beginning
