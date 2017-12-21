Live from... Well, Near Gehenna: The downward spiral of Israel continues. A long way yet to fall, but the direction is not good: Associated Press: Palestinian Girl Praised as Hero After Confronting Soldiers: "Soldiers had fired a rubber bullet from close range at 15-year-old Mohammed Tamimi...
...The teen remained in intensive care Wednesday after surgeons removed the bullet that had entered from his mouth and lodged in his brain, said officials at Ramallah's Istishari Hospital.... Bassem Tamimi said his daughter was upset.... The video shows Ahed Tamimi and a young woman walking toward the two soldiers. Tamimi tells the soldiers to leave. She pushes and kicks them, and then slaps one of them.... "When I watched that, I felt humiliated, I felt crushed," said Miri Regev, an Israeli Cabinet minister and former military spokeswoman. She called the incident "damaging to the honor of the military and the state of Israel."... Ben Caspit, a journalist for the Maariv daily... called for retaliation against the Tamimi family. "In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras," he wrote...