Must-Read: Ahem! If Robert Barro seriously and carefully thought the long-run boost to national income from the tax "reform" bill was 7% rather than the 3% of the Nine Republican Economists Being Unprofessional, he should have said so then.

It is not good to say now: "our critics are right and we should have divided by 25 rather than 10 to get an 0.12% per year growth boost rather than an 'as much as 0.3%' growth boost, so let me multiply the 3% by 25 to get 7%". That is neither "serious" nor "careful". It is, instead, delivering a piece that nails the 0.3% per year growth boost that the Republican political spinmasters have settled on as the talking point.

Larry and Jason, please do not ascribe "seriousness" and "carefulness" to work unless it is both serous and careful. I do not believe either the work of the Nine Republican Economists Being Unprofessional or to the work of Robert Barro alone here qualifies: Jason Furman and Larry Summers: Robert Barro’s Tax-Reform Advocacy: A Response: "Now Barro has provided Project Syndicate with an analysis that uses his own estimates to conclude that the long-run level of output would increase by 7%...