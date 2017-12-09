Weekend Reading: "Nor Trust in Wodan / Walhall's High Drighten..."

The mix is extraordinarily powerful. But if you want the Norse-Anglo-Saxon-Germanic myth itself, akratos—unmixed, undiluted—you have to go elsewhere: to a place like: Stefan Grundy (1994): Amazon.com: Rhinegold (9780553095456): Stephen Grundy: Books:

The dwarf scuttled away between the rocks, slithering into them until Loki could no longer see where dwarf ended and stone began. Only the red sparks of his eyes glowed out of the darkness as his voice hissed:

My curse on the ring I made, on all who wear it! Gold fired in blood, ruby blood-red, be you bathed in your holders' blood again and again, the death of athelings and the sorrow of women. Death to every man who takes you, make each woman who keeps you the bringer of death to her kind. Be strife of kinsmen, be breaker of bonds, let no gift and no oath hold where the river's fire burns, let no love bear lasting fruit, but cut all kin of your keepers down. My curse on the hoard I kept, held by the ring! Let no craft work its might to weal, let no need turn round nithing's might, but smith-craft's torch and need-fire's glow burn but to funeral pyres. Brother's bane and drighten's doom: thus Andward names the hoard! Norns, lay this orlog from the Rhine's depths. Write this wyrd—so shall it be!...

[...]

"Then what hope is there for us?" asked Alfarik quietly.

"To die like Walsungs," Wynberht answered, then started to chant softly:

If our wyrd is crueler, let our courage be keener

harder be hearts and higher be souls

unweakened by fear though with horror fraught

then shall Wals's sons all worthy be named...

[...]

Now I shall sing a song for you which is seldom heard on the Rhine these days... of the Rhine's gold: how it was drawn forth... how the children of Hraithamar fought over it till at last it was won by Sigifrith the son of Sigimund and Herwodis: