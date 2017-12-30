Should-Read: And now it is official: the official non-Trumpist Republican line is now that all of that stuff about the tax "reform" bill delivering materially faster economic growth in exchange for widening inequality was just boob bait for the bubbas. Robert Barro, Michael J. Boskin, John Cogan, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, Glenn Hubbard, Lawrence B. Lindsey, Harvey S. Rosen, George P. Shultz, John. B. Taylor, James C. Miller III, Barry W. Poulson, Charles W. Calomiris, Jagdish Bhagwati, Martin Feldstein, Greg Mankiw, and company take note: Allegra Kirkland: Rubio: GOP Tax Bill ‘Probably Went Too Far’ On Helping Corporations: "Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Friday that he believes the recently passed GOP tax bill did too much to help the bottom line of America’s largest corporations...
...I thought we probably went too far on [helping] corporations. By and large, you’re going to see a lot of these multinationals buy back shares to drive up the price. Some of them will be forced, because they’re sitting on historic levels of cash, to pay out dividends to shareholders. That isn’t going to create dramatic economic growth...