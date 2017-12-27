Should-Read: Heather Boushey: The tax bill should've been called The Inequality Exacerbation Act: "Policymakers should reform the corporate tax system while maintaining or increasing the level of revenues it raises...
...In prior years, policymakers believed that corporate tax reform should be “revenue neutral.”... More money in the pockets of poor and middle-income taxpayers is what will drive companies to invest.... We should be acting to reduce inequality. We need to address America’s needs for investments in infrastructure, science, education and health care.... We need the best-educated workers.... We need a tax reform agenda that delivers the revenue our nation needs to succeed in the 21st century. We should not be under the illusion that this Congress and this president will reverse course. But those who believe the first priority should be to make our economy stronger and spread the benefits of growth more widely must be prepared to pursue those policies when we have the chance...