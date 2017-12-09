Should-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: Hey, Hey, New York Times: Just What Are the "Increasingly Blurred Lines" in Health Care?: "I don't get it...
...Does anyone who really understands pharmaceutical pricing or compensation systems in commercial health insurance really think that health care hasn't had plenty of "blurred lines" for quite some time—try decades?... Like Austin Frakt, I do not lament the apparent beginning of the end for the stand-alone pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) industry but, unlike Austin Frakt, I am not optimistic that migrating all that stand-alone PBM power into the hyper-concentrated drug store and health insurance industries is necessarily going to benefit consumers. If the data on concentration in complementary industries in health care teaches us anything, concentration in ownership has not produced efficiencies that have trickled down to the health care consuming public. If the problems are little choice, no transparency, and conflicts of interest, how will this re-arrangement of the deck chairs change anything?...