Should-Read: Morgan C. Williams: Gun Violence in Black and White: Evidence from Policy Reform in Missouri: "On August 28, 2007 the Missouri General Assembly repealed an 86 year-old 'permitto-purchase' (PTP) law...
...requiring that handgun purchasers possess a permit, and subsequently undergo a background check, for all sales.... Using generalized synthetic control estimation... the PTP repeal led to a modest increase in county-level gun ownership in addition to substantial evidence of increased firearm homicide in the early years of the 2007- 2013 post-repeal period.... Black firearm homicide increases on average by an additional five deaths per 100,000 while the same rates for Black victims ages 15-24 rise by 29 deaths per 100,000. County-level estimates also show considerable increases in firearm homicide in Black communities within the more urban regions.... Treatment effect estimates... translate into approximately an additional 260 deaths attributable to the change in the law over... 2007-2013...