...to convince anyone who lacks libertarian philosophical convictions. Yet "philosophical" libertarianism founders on internal contradictions that render it unfit to make libertarians out of anyone who does not have strong consequentialist reasons for libertarian belief. The joint failure of these two approaches to libertarianism explains why they are both present in orthodox libertarianism they hide each other's weaknesses, thereby perpetuating them. Libertarianism retains significant potential for illuminating the modern world because of its distance from mainstream intellectual assumptions. But this potential will remain unfulfilled until its ideological superstructure is dismantled...

Thus John Maynard Keynes was not the enemy but, indeed, about the best and only friend of the True Friends of Liberty: John Maynard Keynes (1936): General Theory: Chapter 24: "In some other respects the foregoing theory is moderately conservative...

...It indicates the vital importance of establishing certain central controls.... The State will have to exercise a guiding influence on the propensity to consume.... It seems unlikely that the influence of banking policy on the rate of interest will be sufficient by itself to determine an optimum rate of investment. I conceive, therefore, that a somewhat comprehensive socialisation of investment will prove the only means of securing an approximation to full employment; though this need not exclude all manner of compromises and of devices by which public authority will co-operate with private initiative. But... if the State is able to determine the aggregate amount of resources devoted to augmenting the instruments and the basic rate of reward to those who own them, it will have accomplished all that is necessary....

If our central controls succeed in establishing an aggregate volume of output corresponding to full employment as nearly as is practicable, the classical theory comes into its own again.... When 9,000,000 men are employed out of 10,000,000 willing and able to work... the complaint... is not that these 9,000,000 men ought to be employed on different tasks, but that tasks should be available for the remaining 1,000,000.... Thus I agree with Gesell that the result of filling in the gaps in the classical theory is not to dispose of the 'Manchester System', but to indicate the nature of the environment which the free play of economic forces requires if it is to realise the full potentialities of production....

The modern classical theory has itself called attention to various conditions in which the free play of economic forces may need to be curbed or guided. But there will still remain a wide field for the exercise of private initiative and responsibility. Within this field the traditional advantages of individualism will still hold good. Let us stop for a moment to remind ourselves what these advantages are: