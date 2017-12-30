Should-Read: A nice, satirical piece from the sharp Nick Hanauer: Nick Hanauer (2012): A Message From Us Rich Plutocrats To All You Little People: "You need to understand that as job creators, at the center of the economic universe, the better we do, the better it must be for you...
...The richer we get and the less constrained by law and regulation we are, the more jobs will trickle downward. Basically, the less we plutocrats contribute to society in tax, and the less constrained we are, the better it is for you and everyone else. And you thought we didn’t care!... You show me a country with limited government and regulation, and I’ll show you some happy plutocrats busily “job-creating”.
So what’s puzzling you about why we hate Obama? He’s in our way. And that’s a much bigger threat to us than higher tax rates. Our incredible sway over politics, the economy and culture is being challenged.... Never forget that the rising inequality you see all around isn’t a sign of decay. It’s a sign of prosperity. Get with the program. Now. Or we will fire you...