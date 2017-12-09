Weekend Reading: Courtney Milan: Judge Kozinski

“Heidi, honey,” the Judge said one day, when he’d beeped me into his office alone, “you’re the computer clerk. I need your opinion on something.”[1]

I was the computer clerk because I’d worked in a computer store, built several computers, run my research group’s computer cluster in graduate school before I went to law school. Once, being the “computer clerk” meant a software consult. Once, he’d shown me his own self-built computer that he’d brought into the office for emergency surgery.

This time, the thing he needed an opinion on was a set of pictures. He pulled them up from where he had saved them—a private server, run by his son, that he used as a massive external hard drive. Those pictures showed a handful of naked college-age people supposedly at a party where other people were clothed and drinking beer. In one of those photos, a man and a woman were sitting naked on a couch.

“I don’t think your co-clerks would be interested in this,” he said. “Do you think this is photoshopped?”

At the time, I didn’t know what to say. I remember thinking that I didn’t want to be there, not without my co-clerks. It would have felt entirely different if my co-clerks—both male—were present; it would have felt like I was being treated as one of the guys. Kozinski was not known for being terribly appropriate, but I could handle that. Inappropriateness directed solely at me felt very different than chambers-wide jokes.

His office in Pasadena overlooks the Colorado Street Bridge, more colloquially known as Suicide Bridge. I remember feeling like the sounds of the cars passing were very loud. I remember wanting to be so small I could disappear.

“Yes,” I said. “It’s photoshopped.”

I remember pointing out how the couch didn’t compress where the naked people were supposedly sitting, how the shadows weren’t right compared to the clothed party-goers. I tried to stay as factual as possible.

“Does this kind of thing turn you on?” he asked.

“No.” I remember feeling that I needed to not move, either physically or emotionally, that if I just treated this like this was normal it would stay normal and not get worse.

“Why not?”

“They don’t look like they’re having fun.”

“It doesn’t do anything for me either,” he replied. “People just send me these things. I don’t know why. But I like to keep them as a curiosity. I don’t understand why people find this sort of thing arousing.”

It happened at least three times. I can’t remember exactly how many times it happened.

I was also alone the day he showed me what he called his knock chart. It was a typed piece of paper listing all the girls that he and his friends had banged while they were in college, tracking their conquests.

“Don’t tell your co-clerks about this,” he said. “It’s not something I want them to know about.”

I don’t remember everything he told me. I do remember him talking about how terrible the focus on STDs today was, because nobody was willing to just fuck anymore.

When this happened, I felt like a prey animal—as if I had to make myself small. If I did, if I never admitted to having any emotions at all, I would get through it.

Despite my best efforts, I continued to have emotions. Why was I alone? What was the purpose of not having the other clerks around? Most prevalent of all was this worry: Was it going to escalate? What could I do if it did?

The worry took its toll. I began waking from sleep, heart racing, hearing imaginary double beeps summoning me to his office. I started not being able to sleep at all. By the time I left the clerkship, there were nights I would lie in bed and watch the darkened ceiling until I had to get up and go back to work.

I stopped being able to complete even basic tasks—I left the clerkship as one of the most incompetent clerks ever to grace Kozinski’s chambers, and I’m fairly certain that when I started I was not one of his most incompetent clerks. I gained something like forty pounds over the last six months of the clerkship.

There are questions I ask myself, questions like, “If you were so uncomfortable, did you tell him to stop?” or “Why didn’t you tell him that you didn’t want to have these discussions alone?”

I’m not sure I will ever be satisfied with my own answers, but by the time this happened, I was not in the best place to say no to anything.

The day I started as a clerk in Judge Alex Kozinski’s chambers, he swore me in. After I read the words, he grabbed my arm and smiled. “It’s too late now!” he said. “She can’t escape any longer. She’s my slave.”

I knew (I thought I knew) all about the Kozinski clerkship—long hours, impossible expectations, in which you were pushed to become the best he could make of you.

I tried to make a joke of it. “I think you mean indentured servant,” I replied.

“No,” he said with a smile. “I meant slave.”

I want to be clear: There is absolutely no comparison between a job that pays reasonably well, that no law prevented me from walking away from, and that opened up career opportunities that most people will never have and slavery.

But over the course of the clerkship I learned very swiftly how impossible it was to say no to the judge.

As an example, one day, my judge found out I had been reading romance novels over my dinner break. He called me (he was in San Francisco for hearings; I had stayed in the office in Pasadena) when one of my co-clerks idly mentioned it to him as an amusing aside. Romance novels, he said, were a terrible addiction, like drugs, and something like porn for women, and he didn’t want me to read them any more. He told me he wanted me to promise to never read them again.

“But it’s on my dinner break,” I protested.

He laid down the law—I was not to read them anymore. “I control what you read,” he said, “what you write, when you eat. You don’t sleep if I say so. You don’t shit unless I say so. Do you understand?”

There was nothing to say but this: “Yes, Judge.”

This sort of diatribe was a regular occurrence. The judge had incredibly high standards, and when we failed to meet them, we were raked over the coals. I do not think a week passed without at least one such outburst; during bad times, they were a daily occurrence.

He also had an innate sense of when he’d gone too far. A few hours after a bad encounter, he’d call me into his office and tell a joke or a funny story or he’d show us Weird Al videos—anything to lighten the mood and show that he was still our friend. It was as close as he ever came to apologizing.

After he’d demonstrated that he had forgiven me for the misplaced comma or misspelled word that gave rise to his outburst, he would go up to me.

“Heidi, honey,” he would ask. “Do you still love me?” [2]

There was only one answer. To say “no” would be to invite the tempest a second time.

“Yes, Judge,” I would say. “Of course I still love you.”

He’d kiss my cheek, and I would kiss his.

If someone controls when you eat, when you sleep, what you dream, they control who you love, too. I said it and I told myself it was true, because it is easier to feel love than to tell yourself that you must lie for your own protection. It took me years afterward to understand that the relief I felt at the absence of pain was not love. It was not anything like love.

I thought about quitting during the clerkship. I calculated the fastest route between Pasadena and the city where my fiancé was living. I checked plane ticket prices and read my lease to see if I could afford to break it. I would look at my savings (meager) and calculate how long it would take me to get a job, a paycheck.

I wondered if I anyone would hire me if I said, “well, yes, I quit my clerkship, and I can’t talk about it for judicial confidentiality reasons, and… no, the Judge won’t give me a recommendation, and… yes, you have it right, I got through six months of this but I just couldn’t manage the last six.”

I had over a hundred thousand dollars in student loans. I couldn’t risk it.

I came close enough to quitting that I told Judge Kozinski that I didn’t want to clerk at the Supreme Court. The Judge prided himself on placing a majority of his clerks with Supreme Court Justices, and my opting out was a warning signal. He got me an interview with Justice O’Connor anyway.

I told him I didn’t want to go on the interview, and I meant it. At that point, the thought of spending another year with someone who could wield ultimate power over me sounded like a nightmare.[3] I didn’t care about the career benefits; I didn’t care about anything except that I was going to be trapped once more. He told me that if I didn’t go, and do my best, I would have to leave his chambers.

I calculated how long it would take me to run out of money. I wondered if it would destroy my career to not have a reference from my Judge. I felt utterly powerless; I went on the interview.

When Justice O’Connor called and told me she wanted me to clerk for her, I realized that saying yes to her meant saying yes to finishing the clerkship with Kozinski, no matter what would happen.

So I stayed. There were no physical advances—just occasional porn, occasionally asking about my opinion on it, occasionally asking whether it turned me on. There were no physical advances, just endless worrying on my part about whether there would be one, and if there was, if I would be able to say no.

I remember almost nothing about my last two months there.

I do remember my last day.

Throughout the clerkship, the judge had instilled his view of judicial confidentiality in us. His views on the duties that law clerks owe their judge are public; eight years before I started my clerkship, he wrote an article discussing those views. While that article was in the context of Supreme Court clerks, he applied the same standards to his own clerks.

This is what he had to say in that article: “A Supreme Court clerkship is not simply a job, a great honor, or a stepping stone to plum jobs in the legal profession—it is membership in a family, with correlative rights and responsibilities…. The clerk has a duty of diligence, loyalty, and confidentiality, both to the Justice who appoints him and to the other Justices. He also has a duty of loyalty to his fellow clerks and to other Court employees. In exchange, the clerk gets to work in the headiest environment to which any young lawyer could aspire and enjoy the luxury of open, robust, and unbridled debate about our nation’s most pressing legal issues….” [4]

While the article was written as a book review of Edward Lazarus’s Closed Chambers, and thus refers to Supreme Court clerks, Judge Kozinski believes the same principles applied to the operation of his chambers in the Ninth Circuit as well. He repeatedly instilled these views in me.

While some judges take the view that law clerks only owe their judges confidentiality on the question of deliberations, Kozinski’s view is far more expansive: Clerks owe a bond of loyalty to their judges, and that means “that, under normal circumstances, whatever one learned inside the Court—whether or not it was covered by the duty of confidentiality—would not be repeated on the outside, especially if it tended to demean the Court, the Justices, or fellow clerks.” [5]

On the last day of my clerkship, he told me that the beauty of judicial confidentiality was that it went two ways. As long as I never, ever told anyone what had happened in chambers with him, he would never tell anyone what had happened with me.

At that point, aware of just how painfully bad I had been at stumbling through the clerkship those last months, I was grateful to think that I could forget the year entirely. It felt like he was telling me that all that incompetence belonged to someone else, not me.