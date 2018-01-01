« | Main | »

Comment of the Day; Graydon: The Crazy Used to Be Split Between the Parties...: "That 'create a country of our own' step is the political system breaking...

...(Any political system rests on the acknowledgement by those participating on the level of policy that they're not going to get everything they want.)

It is entirely possible to read the progress of the political dissolution of the Union as the Union taking up through the first two years of the Civil War to realize that the slaveholders did in fact mean it; that they really did define "liberty" as "I get everything I want". It's also possible to read it as the existing political structure being so completely white supremacist that it was more or less incapable of addressing the structural problem; you can easily argue that this is true today. (Look at the basis of land tenure in US law, for instance.)

The Slavers got crushed on the battlefield; they won the political war that followed. (The US having been created to be white-supremacist, it's much easier to keep it that way than change it.) What we're seeing now is a Slaver takeover of the entire American federal system, kicked off by Civil Rights being perceived as an intolerable threat to Jim Crow. (Just because it's a horrible mindset, wasteful of everything, doesn't mean it isn't good at copying itself into the future. Copies in the future is the only thing that matters at an historical scale of consideration.)

I give it about even odds of sticking. (Very few white americans are willing to imagine themselves as something other than white, or recognize whiteness as a deliberate ethnogenesis rather than something inherent. "White" as a concept is most of the problem.) If it doesn't stick, it's going to take an act of ethnogenesis and a replacement for capitalism as the defining American behaviour pattern. Some of those are better than others.

I can't see how any of them are going to be fast enough. Ice-free Arctic Ocean around 2020 may not certainly mean "this is the decade agriculture breaks" but you can't rationally bet it's not...

January 01, 2018 at 03:38 PM in Streams: Comment of the Day |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Definitely Worth Reading...

The Most-Recent Thirty

Probably Worth Reading...

Archives

More...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad
Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |