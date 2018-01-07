« | Main | »

Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads...

  1. Ezra Klein: @ezraklein on Twitter: "I don’t know what the [New York] Times should’ve done with Thrush. But I watched the efforts to plant oppo and smear @lkmcgann in the aftermath of her reporting. Anyone who thinks coming forward with these experiences is easy, even now, is wrong. I am beyond proud to be her colleague..."

  2. Noah Smith: A Road Map for Reviving the Midwest: "John Austin believes that there are 'two Rust Belts'...

  3. Ezra Klein: “Trump country” stories help explain our politics, not the next election: "Michael Kruse’s Politico story revisiting diehard Trump supporters in Johnstown, Pennsylvania...

  4. Dan Morain: California congressional Republicans seek gas tax repeal: "Now that most of California’s House Republicans have voted for a tax overhaul that will raise taxes for many of their constituents, you have to wonder what more good cheer they’ll bring.... I’m thinking roads and other infrastructure...

  5. Michael Jordan: On Computational Thinking, Inferential Thinking and Data Science: "The rapid growth in the size and scope of datasets in science and technology has created a need for novel foundational perspectives on data analysis...

  6. Nick Hanauer (2012): A Message From Us Rich Plutocrats To All You Little People: "You need to understand that as job creators, at the center of the economic universe, the better we do, the better it must be for you...

  7. John Maynard Keynes (1924): Tract on Monetary Reform: "Inflation and Deflation... inflicted great injuries...

  8. Jeffrey Friedman: Public Choice Theory and the Politics of Good and Evil: "So now we finally know. Libertarians aren’t the ditzy bumblers exemplified by 2016 presidential candidate Gary (“What is a leppo?”) Johnson...

Some Fairly-Recent Links:

  1. Joe Thompson: Four Revolutions: A Concise History Of The Modern Watch World: "I drove home from work that day depressed. Watches? Really? What can you possibly write about watches once a month?..."
  2. Christopher A Pissarides: The Unemployment Volatility Puzzle: Is Wage Stickiness the Answer?: "An equilibrium search model with endogenous job creation and destruction... explanations of the unemployment volatility puzzle have to preserve the cyclical volatility of wages..."
  3. John Maynard Keynes (1924): A Tract on Monetary Reform
  4. Alexandra Petri: Famous quotes, the way a woman would have to say them during a meeting: "'Give me liberty, or give me death'. Woman in a Meeting: 'Dave, if I could, I could just—I just really feel like if we had liberty it would be terrific, and the alternative would just be awful, you know? That’s just how it strikes me. I don’t know'..."
  5. Max Boot: 2017 Was the Year I Learned About My White Privilege: "I have benefitted from my skin color and my gender—and those of a different gender or sexuality or skin color have suffered because of it. This sounds obvious, but it wasn’t clear to me until recently. I have had my consciousness raised. Seriously..."
  6. Benjamin Clymer: A Week On The Wrist: The Apple Watch Series 3 Edition: "We look at how cellular makes a difference (hint: it does–a big one) and how the ultimate smartwatch has started to hit its stride (if you can call it a watch)..." https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/hodinkee-apple-watch-review
  7. Jennifer Williams: Trump foreign policy 2017: 9 bizarre things you forgot Trump did: "President Trump has gotten the US locked in a military standoff with North Korea, thrown the future of the Iran nuclear deal into doubt, weakened NATO, emboldened Russia, and triggered a diplomatic crisis over Jerusalem.And he’s done that all in under 12 months.... It’s easy to lose sight of the other weird, inappropriate, or just plain bizarre things Trump did on the world stage in 2017..."
  8. Noah Smith: Rent for the Poor Really Is Too High: "After paying for housing, those in the lowest income bracket have little left for life's essentials..."

Should-Reads:

